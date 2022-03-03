MUSTANG—The Lady Panthers have made history.
No. 3 Pittsburg (28-0) faced off against No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles (24-5) in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers taking the 51-41 win and advancing to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Coach Jim Jenson said that it was an earned milestone, and he’s proud of how his young squad responded to tough competition on the state’s biggest stage.
“I hope we’ve got legs tomorrow, because they can play and they made us play for 32 minutes,” Jenson said. “My girls responded, and that’s the first win for Pittsburg girls in the state tournament. So that’s pretty big for them, and it’s just one at a time now.
“And hey, we get to go to the Big House now,” he added with a grin. “I’m pretty excited about that.”
Lookeba-Sickles got the first shot of the game, but Pittsburg rattled off a 7-0 run thanks to buckets from Catyn Graham and Tori Kilburn to put the Lady Panthers out front.
Kilburn next added another two points, followed by three from Camryn Graham to create some space for Pittsburg. But Lookeba rallied to end the quarter, cutting the Pittsburg lead down to 14-11 at the end of the first.
Lookeba began to press in the second quarter, but Pittsburg weaved passes around the defenders to find Katie Allen downcourt — who promptly swished a triple. Next possession ended in the same result, this time with Trinity Wiseman pulling the trigger and swishing the three-point shot.
After another Allen triple and back-to-back buckets from Camryn Graham and Kilburn, Pittsburg called a timeout with 5:04 left in the half. But on the other side, Lookeba rattled off a 7-0 run to end the half — with Pittsburg holding on to a 27-25 lead.
On the other side of the locker room visit, defensive efforts took over for both teams in the opening minutes until Kilburn was fouled going up for a shot with 5:17 left in the third. Kilburn hit the second of her pair of foul shot attempts to give Pittsburg a three-point lead.
Kilburn then blocked a shot attempt on the defensive end, and Pittsburg quickly went to work on the other side of the floor. Camryn Graham would be fouled on a shot attempt, and sank both of her free throws to create more space for the Lady Panthers.
Lookeba later hit a bucket to pull back within five points, but a driving Wiseman answered right back as she drew contact on a made bucket. She hit the following free throw, and Pittsburg held off their opponents defensively to take a 36-28 lead heading into the final period.
At the start of the court, Wiseman hit a pair of free throws to add to the Pittsburg lead. Kilburn drove the lane on the next possession and would be fouled herself, sinking both to put the Lady Panthers up by 12 points with just more than six and a half minutes remaining.
Lookeba responded with a triple, but a foul would send Camryn Graham back to the foul line. She swirled in both shots to keep Pittsburg ahead by double digits with 5:32 remaining.
Working from the free throw line would prove beneficial, as Pittsburg hit them down the stretch to help seal the game away.
Camryn Graham led the way with 14 points, followed by Wiseman with 12 points, Kilburn with 10 points, Catyn Graham with nine points, and Katie Allen with six points.
Pittsburg will advance to the semifinals to battle against the winner between Varnum and Hammon on Friday at Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m.
Jenson said his team was going to scout their next opponent and take the time to rest and recuperate for Friday. And now that his players have seen state competition, he hopes it helps focus them for the semifinals.
“We better have,” he said. “It’s going to be a handful tomorrow…(our opponent) has state tournament experience, and I hope we’ve calmed down.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatrige@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.