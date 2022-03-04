OKLAHOMA CITY—The Lady Panthers are going to play for gold.
No. 3 Pittsburg (29-0) and No. 2 Hammon (24-6) faced off in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State basketball tournament on Friday, with the Lady Panthers taking the 59-27 win and advancing to the championship game on Saturday.
Coach Jim Jenson said while he was proud of the way his team shot the ball, he was most excited with the way they played on the other end of the floor.
"We did it with defense today…my freshman (Tori Kilburn) did an outstanding job down low,” he said. “That’s where we take pride is our defense. I just happen to have some girls that can shoot it, and today we shot it well.”
Katie Allen broke the ice with an opening triple, then rattled off a bucket and another three to give Pittsburg an early 8-5 lead. Later, Trinity Wiseman added a baseline driving score and Camryn Graham hit a three to give the Lady Panthers the 15-10 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Hammon hit a triple to cut the lead down to a basket. But Catyn Graham drilled back-to-back threes to propel the Lady Panthers further out front. Wiseman would then add another three, giving Pittsburg the 24-15 lead at the half.
Pittsburg continued to light it up from beyond the arc after the break, as Camryn Graham hit a pair of threes to lead 34-17 and force a Hammon timeout with 4:40 left in the period.
The Lady Panthers also worked on attacking the basket, sending Wiseman and Tori Kilburn to the line. They hit all four of their free throws, adding to the lead. Hammon answered with a driving basket, but Wiseman responded with one of her own on the other end of the floor.
Pittsburg stayed deliberate with its shot selection, and combined it with stingy defense to lead 46-21 after three quarters.
That would be the final push that the Lady Panthers needed, as they rode the wave of momentum to advance to the title game for the first time in school history.
Wiseman led Pittsburg with 17 points, followed by Allen with 12 points, Camryn Graham with 11 points, Kilburn with nine points, and Catyn Graham with eight points.
The Lady Panthers will next face Lomega in the Class B State Championship final on Saturday in Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, with tipoff set for 5 p.m.
Jenson was nostalgic after the game, and noted how special the Lady Panthers and their playoff run has been.
“They’ve not had anything like this before,” Jenson said. “Little truth be known, that was my very first job 29 years ago that was at Pittsburg…so it’s been fun. It’s really been fun.”
Here is the complete bracket update for the girls Class B State Tournament:
THURSDAY
AT MUSTANG
G1: Whitesboro 44, Duke 34
G2: Lomega 61, Okeene 54
G3: Pittsburg 51, Lookeba-Sickles 41
G4: Hammon 76, Varnum 37
FRIDAY
AT OKC FAIRGROUNDS
G5: Pittsburg 59, Hammon 27
G6: Lomega 65, Whitesboro, 40
SATURDAY
G7: Lomega vs. Pittsburg, 5 p.m. (Winner is named state champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
