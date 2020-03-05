The playoffs are in full swing.
Wilburton faced off with Luther in the Class 2A Area III consolation quarterfinals on Thursday night in Ada, but ultimately fell 50-49.
Both teams started trading scores before Wilburton jumped out to a 22-20 halftime lead.
In the second half, both teams kept with the same energy as the first. As soon as one team scored, the other was quick to answer. But it would ultimately be Luther outlasting Wilburton and ending the season for the Lady Diggers.
CANADIAN 64, LUTHER 46 BOYS BASKETBALL
The Cougars faced off with Luther in the Class 2A Area III consolation quarterfinals on Thursday night in Ada, where Canadian took the win to advance.
The Cougars controlled the pace most of the game, and led over the Lions 47-35 late in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars continued to use their red-hot scoring behind Carson Thompson's 42 points to secure the win and advance to play Allen in the area semifinals in Ada on Friday at 3 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
