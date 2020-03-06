OKMULGEE—The game came down to the wire.
Hartshorne faced off with Howe in Friday’s Class 2A Area II finals at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee, and the Lady Lions used late free throws to take the win 62-57.
The game was started as Hartshone won the opening tip. Holli Lindley began the scoring with a free throw, as did Ashton Hackler, who added a pair of foul shots to take a quick 3-0 lead.
Howe responded with a shot in the paint, but Taylor Stufflebean answered by driving through the lane for the score. Jaylee Moore added a block on the defensive end, which led to a Hackler fast break to go up 7-2.
The Lady Lions began to find an offensive rhythm, but a triple from Moore broke it up. That’s when Howe began firing from deep, sinking three three-point shots to take an 18-15 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Lindley once again got things started with a free throw before Courtney Sensibaugh drained a three-point shot to tie the game at 19-19. Lindley followed that up with a jumper of her own, but the Lady Lions hit another three to retake the lead.
On the next offensive possession, Howe committed a backcourt violation. The Lady Miners took advantage as Hackler fought through underneath the goal for a score, and Sensibaugh added in another three to extend the Hartshorne lead.
After foul shots by Lindley and Sensibaugh, the Lady Miners powered their way to a 33-26 lead after using a 12-4 run to end the half.
In the start of the second half, Howe opened up with a 7-0 before Hackler once again forced her shot up under the goal for the bucket. The Lady Lions responded with another triple to retake the lead at 36-35.
Ozzlyn Lightle next was fed a pass, and subsequently drained a three-point bucket to retake the lead for Hartshorne. Lightle then feed Moore, who nailed a three from miles beyond the arc.
The Lady Lions battled for a score under the goal, but Hartshorne held on for a 41-39 lead after three quarters.
In the opening of the fourth, Howe hit a three to put itself ahead, but Moore answered right back with a triple from the right wing to put the Lady Miners back on top. A foul and a pair of free throws for the Lady Lions tied the game at 44-44.
Howe next hit a pair of free throws to take the one-possession lead, but Hackler swished a triple from the top of the arc to take it back once again. Lightle gathered a steal and found Sensibaugh in transition to take a 49-46 lead.
Sensibaugh tipped a pass to a teammate that ended up back in her hands as she finished the layup to give Hartshorne a two-possession lead. Not to be outdone by herself, Senisbaugh followed that up with a three to put the Lady Miners up 54-46.
However, Howe would use key steal and scores, plus late-game free throws to overtake the Lady Miners in the finals moments of the game.
Sensibaugh led the way for Hartshorne with 17, followed by Hackler with 16, Moore with 9 points, and Lindley with 8 points.
The Lady Miners will play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the area consolation finals against Fairland for a chance to advance to the state tournament in Oklahoma City set for March 12-14.
CLASS 2A BOYS
CANADIAN 63, ALLEN 48
The Canadian Cougars keep finding a way to win.
The Cougars battled with Allen in the Area III consolation semifinals and were able to take a dominant 63-48 win to advance.
Canadian will next face off in the area consolation finals with the runner-up from the area finals matchup between Talihina and Dale on Saturday at 8 p.m. Winner of that game will punch their ticket to the state tournament.
