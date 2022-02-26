Stuart ladies file phot

The Lady Hornets earned a decisive win over Foyil in the opening game of the area tournament on Saturday.

Class A-B girls teams got back to action in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association area tournament playoffs on Saturday, with several local teams taking part in heated battles.

The Stuart Lady Hornets advanced to the area consolation semifinals after a dominant 56-26 win over Foyil. They’ll next face off against Ripley on Monday with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.

The Demonettes of Crowder took an area tournament win as well, earning a 42-38 win over Red Oak. They'll next battle against Webbers Falls on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

AT KELLYVILLE

SATURDAY

G1: Stuart 56, Foyil 26

G2: Ripley 45, Depew 42

MONDAY

G3: Stuart vs. Ripley, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

AREA IV

AT SHAWNEE

SATURDAY

G1: Crowder 42, Red Oak 28

G2: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21

MONDAY

G3: Crowder vs. Webbers Falls, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

CLASS B

AREA IV

AT WILBURTON

SATURDAY

G1: LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50

G2: McCurtain 47, Buffalo Valley 37

MONDAY

G3: LeFlore vs. McCurtain, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

