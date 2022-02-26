Class A-B girls teams got back to action in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association area tournament playoffs on Saturday, with several local teams taking part in heated battles.
The Stuart Lady Hornets advanced to the area consolation semifinals after a dominant 56-26 win over Foyil. They’ll next face off against Ripley on Monday with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.
The Demonettes of Crowder took an area tournament win as well, earning a 42-38 win over Red Oak. They'll next battle against Webbers Falls on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
SATURDAY
G1: Stuart 56, Foyil 26
G2: Ripley 45, Depew 42
MONDAY
G3: Stuart vs. Ripley, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AREA IV
AT SHAWNEE
SATURDAY
G1: Crowder 42, Red Oak 28
G2: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21
MONDAY
G3: Crowder vs. Webbers Falls, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
SATURDAY
G1: LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50
G2: McCurtain 47, Buffalo Valley 37
MONDAY
G3: LeFlore vs. McCurtain, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
