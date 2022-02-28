Trinity Wiseman was moved to tears as the final buzzer sounded, but they weren’t tears of sadness — they were of joy and relief.
“It feels really good,” the senior point guard said. “We’ve been so close for the last two and a half years, and this year we finally punched our ticket. It feels really good."
B-No. 3 Pittsburg (27-0) faced off against B-No. 7 Whitesboro (19-6) in the Class B Area IV finals on Monday night, where the Lady Panthers used explosive offense and steely defense to take a 57-32 win over Whitesboro and advance to the state tournament.
Coach Jim Jenson said he was proud of how his team fought through adversity against a quality opponent to take the win.
“Whitesboro’s pretty good. They’re ranked seventh for a reason,” Jenson said. “But we persevered, and the second half was a lot better for us."
Tori Kilburn got things going early by muscling up for two points, followed by a pair of free throws from Camryn Graham. But as the Lady Panthers tried to pull away, Whitesboro battled back to make it a 10-8 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Trinity Wiseman was fouled on a three-point attempts and subsequently drained all three of her free throws to add to the Pittsburg lead.
That’s when the Lady Panthers lit it up from beyond the arc, with Catyn Graham getting things started with a swishing triple. Katie Allen then nailed three straight threes from the corner, and Catyn Graham added another for good measure to put Pittsburg way out ahead 31-17 at the half.
Whitesboro scored two quick buckets to start the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers answered right back. Free throws from Kilburn and another triple from Allen ignited the Pittsburg offense once again, and a Wiseman steal and score helped power the Lady Panthers to a 38-26 lead heading into the final period.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Aspen Duvall was fouled on a made three. Although she missed her extra free throw, Kilburn rebounded the ball and put it back up and in to the roar of the Pittsburg crowd.
That’d be a trend for the Lady Panthers, and they sailed to the win and punched their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Allen led the way for the Lady Panthers with 15 points, followed by Camryn Graham and Kilburn with 12 points each, and Catyn Graham with 10 points.
Pittsburg will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.
And Jenson hopes his squad will continue to treat the opportunity as they have every other game this season — by being themselves.
“I just like their heart and tenacity, and they just work,” Jenson said. “They’re just a great bunch."
CROWDER 56, WEBBERS FALLS 51
The Demonettes are one game closer.
Local teams continued their journeys in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B area basketball tournament on Monday, where three local teams were set to play.
A-No. 9 (20-4) Crowder powered its way to a 56-51 win over A-No. 15 Webbers Falls (19-2), advancing the Demonettes the Class A Area IV consolation finals. The Demonettes will now face off against the loser between Caddo and Strother at 6:30 p.m. in Shawnee on Tuesday for a spot in the Class A State Tournament.
Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
SATURDAY
G1: Stuart 56, Foyil 26
G2: Ripley 45, Depew 42
MONDAY
G3: Ripley 32, Stuart 28
G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Ripley vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AREA IV
AT SHAWNEE
SATURDAY
G1: Crowder 42, Red Oak 28
G2: Webbers Falls 46, Allen 21
MONDAY
G3: Crowder 56, Webbers Falls 51
G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: Crowder vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
SATURDAY
G1: LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50
G2: McCurtain 47, Buffalo Valley 37
MONDAY
G3: McCurtain 49, LeFlore 47
G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G5: McCurtain vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
