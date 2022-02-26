Pitt basketball file photo
Class A-B boys teams got back to action in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association area tournament playoffs on Saturday, with several local teams taking part in heated battles.

The Pittsburg Panthers advanced to the area consolation semifinals after a dominant win over Battiest. The Panthers will next face off against Calvin on Monday with tipoff set for 3 p.m.

Here is the complete scoring updates for local Class A-B boys teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

AT KELLYVILLE

FRIDAY

G1: Riverfield 56, Stuart 50

G2: Regent Prep 42, Okay 24

SATURDAY

G3: Riverfield vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.

G4: Wellston vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

MONDAY

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

CLASS B

AREA IV

AT WILBURTON

FRIDAY

G1: Pittsburg 64, Battiest 33

G2: Calvin 54, Boswell 46

SATURDAY

G3: Pittsburg vs. Calvin, 3 p.m.

G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

MONDAY

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

