Class A-B boys teams got back to action in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association area tournament playoffs on Saturday, with several local teams taking part in heated battles.
The Pittsburg Panthers advanced to the area consolation semifinals after a dominant win over Battiest. The Panthers will next face off against Calvin on Monday with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
Here is the complete scoring updates for local Class A-B boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
FRIDAY
G1: Riverfield 56, Stuart 50
G2: Regent Prep 42, Okay 24
SATURDAY
G3: Riverfield vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.
G4: Wellston vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg 64, Battiest 33
G2: Calvin 54, Boswell 46
SATURDAY
G3: Pittsburg vs. Calvin, 3 p.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.