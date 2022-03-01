It was a fight to the finish.
Pittsburg and Buffalo Valley faced off in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Area IV consolation finals on Tuesday, with the Buffs holding out for the 45-37 win over the Panthers to advance to the state tournament.
It was a heavily defensive start to the game, with both teams finding themselves with seven points each at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Panthers used buckets from Matthew Rice, Cole Allen, and Carter Cross to put themselves just out front 17-16 at the half.
On the other side of the break, Buffalo Valley’s Jace Hunter lit up the floor. He scored 10 of the Buffs 16 points in the third quarter to put Buffalo Valley ahead 32-25 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
The Panthers started to chip away at the deficit, using big three point shots from Rice and Cross to keep Pittsburg within striking distance.
But the Buffs kept attacking the basket as well, and shots from Brendon Champlin, Steven Morris, and Zane Collins helped secure the win for Buffalo Valley and advance them to the state tournament.
Rice led Pittsburg with 14 points, followed by Cross with 11 points, and Parker Horton with eight points.
Hunter led Buffalo Valley with 18 points, followed by Champlin with 11 points, and Collins with 10 points.
The Buffs will advance to the Class B State Tournament on Thursday, while Panthers finish the season with 23 wins and only five losses.
Here area the complete scoring updates for local Class A-B boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
FRIDAY
G1: Riverfield 56, Stuart 50
G2: Regent Prep 42, Okay 24
SATURDAY
G3: Riverfield 47, Regent Prep 37
G4: Vanoss 49, Wellston 34 (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Riverfield vs. Wellston, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg 64, Battiest 33
G2: Calvin 54, Boswell 46
SATURDAY
G3: Pittsburg 52, Calvin 45
G4: Stringtown 58, Buffalo Valley 51 (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Buffalo Valley 45, Pittsburg 37 (Winner advances to State)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
