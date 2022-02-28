The Panthers are one game away.
B-No. 3 Pittsburg (23-4) continued its journey in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B area basketball tournament on Monday, where the Panthers used a fourth-quarter push to take a 52-45 win over Calvin and advance to the area consolation finals for a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
The game started defensively as both teams held their opponents from scoring for the game’s first two minutes. Jaiden Guffey broke the ice, but that was quickly answered by a bucket from Josh Nix.
After Carter Cross drove to the basket for two more points, the Panthers then started to find an offensive rhythm. Parker Horton began attacking the basket, helping complete a 7-2 Pittsburg run to take an 11-6 lead after the opening quarter.
Cole Allen got things started in the second quarter with a swirling triple and Horton added a pair of free throws to extend the Panther lead. However, the Bulldogs started to chip away at the deficit, tying the game up at 18-18 with just two minutes left in the half.
But it’d be Horton making the last bucket of the half, posting up for two more points to give Pittsburg the 20-18 lead heading into the locker room.
At the start of the third quarter, the teams traded multiple buckets in the opening minutes — leading to a 26-26 tie as Calvin called a time-out with 3:47 left in the period.
On the other side, the Bulldogs hit back-to-back triples from Jonas Winnigham to explode offensively. The Panthers followed right behind, but it’d be Calvin holding on to a 36-32 lead heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Horton and Allen used back to back steals to help give Pittsburg a three-point swing, trimming the lead down to one with six minutes remaining. Horton would be fouled on a drive the next possession, sinking a free throw to tie the game at 36-36.
Allen next faked a pass into the corner and instead drove down the right side of the lane to put the Panthers back in the lead as a time-out was called with 5:19 left in the game.
Guffey used a pull-up jumper to tie the game back up, but Rice drained a three at the top of the perimeter the next trip down to try to pull away from the Bulldogs. Kobe Harrison then drilled a pair of foul shots, but Rice struck once again to keep the Panthers out front by three with two minutes remaining.
Rice wasn’t done yet, nabbing a steal and score on the other side of the break to put Pittsburg ahead by two possessions. Horton would next be fouled as a technical was assessed, sinking his second shot and giving the Panthers the ball with 50 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs would be forced to foul, and sent Cross to the line. He tickled the twine with both, icing the game away for the Panthers.
Horton led the way for Pittsburg with 21 points, followed by Rice with 12 points, and Allen with nine points.
Harrison led Calvin with 13 points, followed by Winningham and Guffey with 11 points each.
The Panthers will advance to the area consolation finals on Tuesday, where they will face off against the loser between Buffalo Valley and Stringtown at 8 p.m.
Here area the complete scoring updates for local Class A-B boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
FRIDAY
G1: Riverfield 56, Stuart 50
G2: Regent Prep 42, Okay 24
SATURDAY
G3: Riverfield 47, Regent Prep 37
G4: Wellston vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Riverfield vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg 64, Battiest 33
G2: Calvin 54, Boswell 46
SATURDAY
G3: Pittsburg 52, Calvin 45
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Pittsburg vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
