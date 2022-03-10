NORMAN—The Lady Buffs never lost their cool.
McAlester battled to the wirewith Midwest City in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament at Norman North High School on Thursday, with the Lady Buffs holding on for the 42-39 win and advancing to the semifinals.
Coach Jarrod Owen said he was really happy with his team handled the heat, and said it’s just part of who they are as competitors.
“Midwest City is a really good team, really athletic,” Owen said. “We’ve just got to remain calm. We’ve got great guards, and we work on that stuff every day — handling pressure, knowing when to attack and when to hold it out…and they just kept their cool.
“They’re a tough and resilient bunch, and the play great defense,” he said proudly.
The Bombers opened up the game with five quick points, but Stevie Stinchcomb broke the ice for McAlester with a long-range triple from the Norman North logo. Later, Jayda Holiman was fouled on a three-point attempt and sank all three free throws to cut the Midwest City lead down to one.
The Lady Buffs kept their offensive rhythm rolling as Elizabeth Millgan drained a three, followed by back-to-back buckets from Stinchcomb to give McAlester the 13-10 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Milligan drove the lane and sank a shot as she was fouled — draining the free throw to get McAlester moving once again. Stinchcomb next received back-to-back passes from Milligan and Holiman to put up four quick points.
McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator, and found itself ahead 25-17 at the half.
Midwest City opened up the second half of play on a 8-2 run, cutting the McAlester lead down to two in the first five minutes of the quarter. But the Lady Buffs struck right back, using free throws and a three from Stinchcomb to lead 32-28 heading into the final quarter.
The Bombers opened the fourth with a bucket to make it a two-point game, but the Lady Buffs answered with steely defense and a 6-0 run to lead by eight midway though the quarter.
The Lady Buffs continued to work patiently on offense, taking their time as the clock wound down. Midwest City tried to close the gap, but McAlester stayed steadfast and focused on its goal.
In the end, the game would ultimately come down to free throws. Stinchcomb and Ponce went to the line and sank a shot each to seal the game for the Lady Buffs.
Stinchcomb led the way with 24 points, followed by Milligan with eight points, and Holiman with five points.
The Lady Buffs will next turn their attention to Will Rogers, who defeated Carl Albert 49-37. The two teams will battle it out in the semifinal round at the Lloyd Noble Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
“They’re big, they’re really big,” Owen said. “They’re going to play a zone…they’re playing really well right now. It’s going to be a battle.
“It’ll be a fun game,” he smiled.
