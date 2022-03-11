NORMAN—The chase is on for one more game, and the Lady Buffs are going to play for gold.
Coach Jarrod Owen was all smiles as he took a beat to soak in the moment.
“It’s always good to be playing on the next day,” he smiled.
East No. 2 McAlester (21-5) faced off against East No. 6 Will Rogers (17-9) in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State semifinals at the Lloyd Noble Center on Friday, with the Lady Buffs using a second half push to win 56-40 and advance to the championship game for the first time in 12 years.
Owen said he was proud of the way his team played from start to finish, and said the Lady Buffs did a great job of gritting out the win.
“It was kind of a chippy game, but we didn’t complain,” he said. “Just found a way to win, made shots when it mattered and played good defense.”
Jayda Holiman broke the ice for the Lady Buffs, followed by five quick points from Eilizabeth Milligan to push McAlester way out front. Mariah Guyer, Stevie Stinchcomb, and Holiman all added in buckets as the Lady Buffs jumped out to a 15-11 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Ropers nabbed four points to cut into the McAlester lead as the period became heavily defensive. But a swishing triple from Milligan gave the Lady Buffs some breathing room, leading to a timeout with 3:38 left in the half.
On the other side, Guyer drove baseline for two more points, and Jada Ponce and Stinchcomb added free throws on the way to a 27-20 McAlester lead at the break.
The Lady Buffs came out of the locker room red hot on the offensive end, rattling off a 12-5 run to start the second half. McAlester kept driving and attacking the bucket, and were being rewarded with points as it looked to increase the distance from its opponent.
McAlester capped off the quarter with Holiman finding Guyer in transition for two more points, and the Lady Buffs took a 45-32 lead heading into the final period.
Ponce opened up the fourth quarter by nabbing five straight points for McAlester, sparking the Lady Buffs offense once again. Stinchcomb added a pair of free throws, and the Lady Buffs extended their lead to eighteen points.
The deficit would prove to be insurmountable, as McAlester rode the tsunami of momentum to the win and advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2010.
Milligan led the way with 17 points, followed by Holiman, Stinchcomb, and Guyer with 10 points each, Ponce with seven points, and Madigan Griffith with a bucket.
McAlester will next face El Reno in the Class 5A State Championship on Saturday inside the Lloyd Noble Center, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. And while Owen was enjoying the win, he said it wasn’t time to celebrate just yet.
“Let’s go get ready for the next one,” he said. “You know, at this point, you get everything ready for the next opponent, because if you lose, you’re done.
