The Buffs and Lady Buffs are hitting the road to begin their postseason journeys.
McAlester will embark on its path through the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A basketball playoffs with regional tournament action beginning this week.
On the girls side, the Lady Buffaloes are No. 8 in the East and will join Nathan Hale, Coweta, and host Sapulpa in Regional 1 action.
McAlester will face off against East No. 9 Coweta in the opening elimination round Thursday at 6 p.m. Coach Jarrod Owen said they’ve already been scouting out a game plan, and highlighted key areas for the Lady Buffs to have success against the Lady Tigers.
“They’re going to play a matchup zone, they got a couple real good players, they’re well-coached,” he said. “Our offense is predicated towards that. And it’s just about getting better, sharpening up our execution…rebounding’s our number one focus. If we go rebound, we’re going to be fine.”
McAlester is averaging 54.6 points per game, boasting a squad that has both veteran and young talent — a combination the Lady Buffs have used to their advantage this season.
The Lady Buffs are also the defending Class 5A State champions, and know it’ll be battle after battle to defend that title. But as Owen mentioned, they just have to take each opponent as they come, and worry about the next one when it is time.
“All eyes on Coweta,” he said. “One game at a time, and just go give it all we got.”
On the boys side, the No. 15 Buffs are heading west, facing off in the Del City Regional 4 alongside Noble and Durant. McAlester will open the elimination round against the host No. 2 Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with coach Will Holiman’s team locking in on their opponent.
The Buffs are no stranger to adversity this season, and have overcome many hurdles in tough games. An example would be McAlester’s buzzer-beating win over rival Ada on Feb. 10, and Holiman said he was proud of his team’s tenacity — which will help them moving forward.
“We know what usually happens and we were very adamant about ‘don’t talk about it, be about it,’” he said.
The Buffs are averaging 51.3 points per game, and have used a tough brand of defense to force opponents into mistakes. While McAlester will have its work cut out for it, Holiman knows the Buffs will be giving their all — and using what they’ve learned through the season’s adversity to power forward in games.
“We’ve lost a lot of game just eliminating ourselves,” he said. “But I’m proud of the guys because they fought through.”
Here are the complete regional brackets for McAlester boys and girls basketball:
GIRLS
REGIONAL 1 AT SAPULPA
Feb. 23
G1: McAlester vs. Coweta, 6 p.m.
G2: Sapulpa vs. Nathan Hale, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m. (Both advance to area)
BOYS
REGIONAL 4 AT DEL CITY
Feb. 24
G1: Noble vs. Durant, 6 p.m.
G2: Del City vs. McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m. (Both advance to area)
