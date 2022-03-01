The Lady Buffs are one win away.
McAlester hosted Collinsville in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Region 4 tournament on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs stampeded out of the gate to take the 58-26 regional championship win — and advance to the area finals for a shot at qualifying for state.
Coach Jarrod Owen said he was extremely proud of the way his team played, and said a lot of it came down to what they did when the ball wasn't in their hands.
“Defense, man. They got after it,” Owen said. “They didn’t relent one bit, they kept the energy up 32 minutes — that’s some of the best defense I’ve ever seen anywhere.”
Elizabeth Milligan broke the ice with a swishing three, and later added a pair of free throws and a bucket to give McAlester the early lead. That was followed by shots from Jayda Holiman, Jada Ponce, and Mariah Guyer to help give the Lady Buffs the 18-4 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, McAlester turned up the intensity even further.
A quick bucket from Stevie Stinchcomb and another from Milligan ignited the Lady Buff offense once again. Guyer then rattled off five straight points, forcing a Collinsville timeout with 3:44 left in the half.
On the other side, the Lady Buffs kept pushing on both ends of the floor — including defensively. Milligan nabbed a steal on an inbounds pass, then found Stinchcomb under the bucket for two. Guyer would then add another shot of her own on the way to a 34-10 McAlester lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, Collinsville wracked up five quick points, but McAlester answered with a bucket from Guyer to get moving in the second half.
As the Lady Cardinals tried to chip away at the deficit, the Lady Buffs continued to turn up the pressure. Working diligently on both ends of the floor, McAlester built on its lead — with the Lady Buffs ahead 48-24 after three quarters.
That momentum showed no signs of slowing down, and the Lady Buffs would roll to the regional title win.
Guyer led the way for McAlester with 19 points, followed by Stinchcomb with 17 points, and Milligan with 15 points.
The Lady Buffs will advance to area on 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Jenks, where they will face off against Grove for a spot in the Class 5A State Tournament.
Owen said he will review film and the Lady Buffs will immediately get to work preparing for the next step. And he said he hopes they keep the same energy from tonight rolling as they look ahead at Thursday's game.
“If we continue to play like that, we’re going to be tough to beat,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
