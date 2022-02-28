The Buffs weren’t going to be contained for long.
5A East No. 8 McAlester faced off against 5A East No. 9 Nathan Hale (12-11) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament on Monday, with the Buffs using a second-half onslaught to take a 70-53 win and advance to the regional finals.
Malachi Wrice got the Buffs (13-10) started with an early bucket, but Hale answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead. Bryson Martin broke that streak with an arcing triple, igniting the Buffalo offense. But it’d be the Rangers holding on to a 20-16 lead after the opening period.
In the second period, McAlester scored an early bucket to get moving offensivley once again. The Buffs continued to attack, resulting in a 10-2 McAlester run capped off by a long three from Adante Holiman.
The Buffs kept their foot on the accelerator, and used their defense to hold off the Rangers and take a 32-30 lead heading into the locker room.
McAlester’s offensive rhythm continued after the break, as points from Adante, Wrice, and Adonis Holiman helped push the Buffs’ lead into double digits. Later, Adante would be lobbed the basketball and slammed it home through the ring to punctuate a run that saw McAlester take a 53-39 lead after three quarters.
From there, the Buffs couldn't be stopped as they stampeded to the first regional tournament win for McAlester in six seasons.
Adante Holiman led the way with 23 points, followed by Wrice with 18 points, and Adonis Holiman with eight points.
With the win, the Buffs will next face off against the winner between Memorial and East Central at Tulsa Memorial on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
