TULSA—The Buffs never gave up the the fight.
5A East No. 8 McAlester (13-11) faced off against host 5A East No. 1 Tulsa Memorial (23-1) in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Region 1 finals on Wednesday, with the Buffs being named runner-up after falling 121-80 to the Chargers in a hard-fought battle.
Memorial opened the game with a bucket from Bradyn Hubbard, but that was quickly answered by McAlester as Bryson Martin swished a triple from the left wing to put the Buffs on the board.
Later after a Charger three, Eli Chatman responded with a bucket and free throw to keep pace for the Buffs. He then found Adonis Holiman driving through the lane to add two more for McAlester.
Memorial then hit back-to-back triples to create some space away from the Buffs. After a timeout, Martin drilled a three of his own, followed by a deep range triple from Adante Holiman that easily found the bottom of the net.
The two teams would battle back and forth for the remainder of the quarter, with McAlester trailing 28-16 heading into the second.
In the second period, Memorial rattled off a 7-0 run to start the quarter. But after a quick regrouping, McAlester found an offensive rhythm as well. Adante drove through the lane to put a contested ball up and in, and Malachi Wrice and Lewis Woodmore added buckets each.
But the Chargers jumped out on another offensive run, leading to a 61-30 lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Memorial opened with a small scoring run before that was broken by a runner from Adonis. Adante next pulled up from deep downtown near the McAlester bench, draining the three as the Buffs looked to continue cutting into the deficit.
Later after a timeout, Martin continued to stay hot from beyond the arc as he drained a three from the right wing, and Adonis followed that up with a runner through the middle of the lane.
But the Chargers had an answer themselves, using their own offensive attack. Adante would then pull up from near half court and drain the triple as he was fouled. He swished his extra free throw, making it a 91-53 deficit after three quarters.
The pair of teams would battle to the end, but it’d be the Charges taking the win over the Buffs.
Adante Holiman led the way with 35 points, followed by Martin with 12 points, and Adonis Holiman with eight points.
Next up for the Buffs, they’ll advance to battle in the area tournament against the runner-up between Edison and Coweta on Friday at Cleveland, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
