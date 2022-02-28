The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A girls basketball regional tournaments continued on Monday, with several local teams in action.
The Wilburton Lady Diggers bounced back from their loss on Saturday night as they jumped out to a 55-33 win over Haworth Monday afternoon. They'll next face off against the winner between Savanna and Panama on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Here are the complete regional updates for local Class 2A girls teams:
CLASS 2A
AREA III
SATURDAY
AT SILO
G3: Haworth 51, Coalgate 45
G1: Silo 81, Savanna 29
AT HARTSHORNE
G4: Panama 52, Wister 27
G2: Hartshorne 49, Wilburton 22
MONDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Wilburton 55, Haworth 33
G6: Panama vs. Savanna, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Wilburton vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Silo vs. Hartshorne, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

