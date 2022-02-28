Wilburton girls file

The Wilburton Lady Diggers bounced back on Monday to take a decisive win over Haworth to advance in the regional consolation tournament.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A girls basketball regional tournaments continued on Monday, with several local teams in action.

The Wilburton Lady Diggers bounced back from their loss on Saturday night as they jumped out to a 55-33 win over Haworth Monday afternoon. They'll next face off against the winner between Savanna and Panama on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.

Here are the complete regional updates for local Class 2A girls teams:

CLASS 2A

AREA III

SATURDAY

AT SILO

G3: Haworth 51, Coalgate 45

G1: Silo 81, Savanna 29

AT HARTSHORNE

G4: Panama 52, Wister 27

G2: Hartshorne 49, Wilburton 22

MONDAY

AT HARTSHORNE

G5: Wilburton 55, Haworth 33

G6: Panama vs. Savanna, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT HARTSHORNE

G7: Wilburton vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Silo vs. Hartshorne, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you