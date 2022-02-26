Teams got back to action with Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament play on Saturday, with several local teams in the heat of battle.
The Hartshorne Lady Miners faced off against the rival Wilburton Lady Diggers, with the Lady Miners taking a 49-22 win and advancing to the regional tournament finals.
The Lady Miners broke the ice with a free throw from Courtnee Sensibaugh and a jumper from Trinity Wood. Wilburton answered with a free throw from Tegan Tilley to put themselves on the board.
Hartshorne began to employ a full-court press, putting pressure on the Lady Diggers. But a jumper and a drive from Hailey Stanford cut into the deficit. The Lady Miners responded with a 6-0 run to end the quarter with a 15-5 lead.
H4 dropped a triple to get Hartshorne moving at the start of the second quarter, but that was answered by a bucket from Rylie Mote for Wilburton.
That’s when the Lady Miners hit a large scoring run, with buckets from Sensibaugh, Alanna Williams, and Sophia Camp leading to a 32-8 lead at the half.
Haylee Anderson opened up the third with a swishing triple for the Lady Diggers, but the Lady Miners responded with a bucket from Sensibaugh.
Stanford later added another jumper for Wilburton as they looked to cut into the deficit. The two teams battled, trading buckets down the stretch. W1 would be fouled on a made shot as the buzzer sounded, finishing with a swishing foul shot to trim the Hartshorne lead to 43-18 heading into the final period.
Both teams would battle to the buzzer, but it’d be the Lady Miners keeping pace to power themselves to the win.
Sensibaugh led Hartshorne with 17 points, followed by Williams with eight points, and Camp with seven points.
Stanford led Wilburton with eight points, followed by Tilley with seven points.
The Lady Miners will next face off with Silo in the regional finals at Hartshorne on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Diggerswill take on Haworth in the regional consolation semifinals on Monday in Hartshorne, with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m.
Here are the complete regional brackets for local Class 2A girls teams:
CLASS 2A
AREA III
SATURDAY
AT SILO
G3: Haworth 51, Coalgate 45
G1: Silo 81, Savanna 29
AT HARTSHORNE
G4: Panama 52, Wister 27
G2: Hartshorne 49, Wilburton 22
MONDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Haworth vs. Wilburton, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Panama vs. Savanna, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Silo vs. Hartshorne, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
