Wilburton battled it out against Savanna in the regional tournament consolation semifinals, where the Diggers powered themselves to the win.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A boys basketball regional tournaments continued on Monday, with several local teams in action.

A pair of locals faced off in the consolation semifinal round on Monday as Savanna and Wilburton battled to advance. In the end, it’d be the Diggers taking the win 57-43.

The Diggers will face off against the winner between Hartshorne and Haworth on Tuesday in Hartshorne, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.

Here are the complete regional brackets for local Class 2A boys teams:

CLASS 2A

AREA III

SATURDAY

AT SILO

G3: Savanna 48, Coalgate 20

G1: Silo 63, Haworth 43

AT HARTSHORNE

G4: Hartshorne 47, Wister 42

G2: Panama 61, Wilburton 41

MONDAY

AT HARTSHORNE

G5: Wilburton 57, Savanna 43

G6: Hartshorne vs. Haworth, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT HARTSHORNE

G7: Wilburton vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Silo vs. Panama, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

