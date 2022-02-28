The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A boys basketball regional tournaments continued on Monday, with several local teams in action.
A pair of locals faced off in the consolation semifinal round on Monday as Savanna and Wilburton battled to advance. In the end, it’d be the Diggers taking the win 57-43.
The Diggers will face off against the winner between Hartshorne and Haworth on Tuesday in Hartshorne, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Here are the complete regional brackets for local Class 2A boys teams:
CLASS 2A
AREA III
SATURDAY
AT SILO
G3: Savanna 48, Coalgate 20
G1: Silo 63, Haworth 43
AT HARTSHORNE
G4: Hartshorne 47, Wister 42
G2: Panama 61, Wilburton 41
MONDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Wilburton 57, Savanna 43
G6: Hartshorne vs. Haworth, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Wilburton vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Silo vs. Panama, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
