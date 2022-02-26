The Diggers battled to the end.
Wilburton faced off against Panama in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament on Saturday, with the Diggers falling 61-41.
Panama opened the game with three straight triples to put themselves ahead 9-0. But the Diggers would battle back, using buckets from J.J. Justice and Grayson Mathis to make it a 15-4 ballgame after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Troy Clark got things going for the Diggers as he was fouled on a made shot driving to the bucket and sank his extra free throw to jumpstart the Wilburton offense.
Mathis later twice drove the lane and evaded traffic to put the ball up and in. Clark and Braden Miller added in buckets of their own, trimming the deficit to 28-17 at the half.
Panama hit a three to open things up after the locker room visit, but that was quickly answered by a bucket from Clark for the Diggers. He’d add in another on the next possession to inch closer to their opponents.
Clark was then fouled on his next shot, sinking two free throws to cut the lead down to 10 points. But Panama would be fouled on the other end, responding with two made free throws of their own.
The heated back-and-forth battle continued throughout the rest of the period, with the Razorbacks leading 46-28 heading into the final quarter.
Mathis opened up the fourth for the Diggers by nabbing a steal and swirling the ball into the hoop for two. Clark later added in two more points as Wilburton kept attacking the basket.
As the game continued to get more heated and words exchanged between the players, a hard collision and extra curriculars led to Mathis being ejected from the game.
The teams would continue to battle until the end of the game, with the Razorbacks taking the win.
Clark led the way for Wilburton with 15 points, followed by Mathis with eight points, and Lane Franklin with four points.
The Diggers will next face off against Savanna on Monday in Hartshorne, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.
HARTSHORNE 47, WISTER 42
Teams battled for their playoff lives in the first day of Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament play on Saturday, with several local teams hitting the court.
The Hartshorne Miners were one such teams that fought back and forth with Wister, with the Miners gritting out the 47-42 win.
The Miners exploded out of the gate, rattling off a 10-0 run to open the game behind a pair of triples from Kaleb Keith. Wister would put themselves on the board, but another three from H1 put Hartshorne ahead d17-4 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Miners continued the offensive attack.
A pair of buckets from Bryson Cervantes and Hayden Curliss coupled with a triple from Brett Lindley extended the Miner lead. But the Wildcats started cutting into the deficit, and a three-quarter court heave banked in to make it a 34-24 Hartshorne lead at the half.
The two started trading buckets to start the second half before a scoring run saw Wister chipping away at the Miner lead. Hartshorne would be held to just five points in the quarter, leading to a 39-37 Miner lead heading into the final period.
Defensive efforts for both teams were turned up to start the fourth, with no one scoring in the opening three minutes of the period. That streak was broken by a long Wister bucket to tie the game, but Keith responded by rattling home a triple to push the Miners back out in front.
Minutes rolled by as both teams once again went scoreless, until a foul sent Payden Battle to the line for Hartshorne. He sank the front end to give the Miners a two-possession lead heading into the game’s final sixty seconds.
Wister would be forced to foul with 34 seconds remaining, sending Curliss to the line. He sank both, effectively icing the game away for the Miners.
Keith and Curliss led the way for Hartshorne with 16 points each, followed by Lindley with five points, and Caden James with four points.
The Miners will next take on Haworth on Monday in Hartshorne, with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
Here are the complete regional brackets for local Class 2A boys teams:
CLASS 2A
AREA III
SATURDAY
AT SILO
G3: Savanna 48, Coalgate 20
G1: Silo 63, Haworth 43
AT HARTSHORNE
G4: Hartshorne 47, Wister 42
G2: Panama 61, Wilburton 41
MONDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Savanna vs. Wilburton, 3 p.m.
G6: Hartshorne vs. Haworth, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Silo vs. Panama, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advances to area)
This post will be updates as scores become final and are reported.
