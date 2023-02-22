The path through the playoffs is getting narrower, with local teams racing to the finish line.
Area teams are forging forward on their postseason journeys as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A-B playoffs continue this week.
In Classes A-B, five local teams have advanced to the area tournament — the Stuart boys, Kiowa boys and girls, Quinton girls, and Pittsburg girls. All will be fighting for one of eight spots in their respective state tournaments next week, and one of those teams is just a Friday night victory away.
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers took a regional championship with a win over fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Kiowa last week, propelling the Lady Panthers immediately into the area finals. They’ll be facing off against Buffalo Valley, in a top ten-ranked matchup at Ada.
The third-ranked Lady Panthers have been making quick work of their playoff opponents this season, with the closest margin of victory being the 22-point win over the Cowgirls. Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Lady Buffaloes have had similar results, with the closest margin of victory being a 20-point win over Paden in last Saturday’s regional final.
Both teams play high octane basketball, and put up a lot of points. The Lady Panthers are also the defending Class B State champion, and are looking to punch their ticket back to Oklahoma City. They’ll face a tough opponent in the Lady Buffs, and coach Jim Jenson said it’s imperative his team doesn’t look too far ahead — instead focusing on the now.
“Everybody wants to knock us off,” he said. “We’re going to get everybody’s A-game, as we should. So we’ve just got to be prepared and take it one game at a time.”
Pittsburg and Buffalo Valley will face off for a spot in the state tournament Friday at 6 p.m. at Ada High School.
In Class 2A, schools Hartshorne, Savanna, Wilburton, and Canadian are all facing the competition in their respective regional tournaments this week.
The Hartshorne Lady Miners and Savanna Bulldogs both earned district championships last week, propelling themselves into the winners bracket at regionals.
The No. 18 Lady Miners will face Latta in the first round of regional play. The two teams met earlier in the season on Dec. 12, where Latta took the nine-point win. But as Hartshorne coach Shane Hackler said, his team is playing some of its best basketball at the right time.
“We’re a totally different team,” he said. “The girls have just bought in and they believe.”
Hartshorne will serve as a regional host site, with the Lady Miners battling Latta 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round.
Here are the complete playoff brackets for local Class 2A-B boys and girls teams for Feb. 23-25:
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT STROUD
G3: Stroud vs. Meeker, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Cashion vs. Christian Heritage, 6 p.m.
AT DALE
G4: Wynnewood vs. Savanna, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Dale vs. Wewoka, 6 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT DALE
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT DALE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE
FEB. 23
AT HARTSHONE
G3: Calera vs. Healdton, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Hartshorne vs. Latta, 6 p.m.
AT COALGATE
G4: Coalgate vs. Wilburton, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Colbert vs. Pocola, 6 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G3: Canadian vs. Rejoice Christian, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Okemah vs. Caney Valley, 6 p.m.
AT PRESTON
G4: Mounds vs. Pawnee, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Preston vs. Morrison, 6 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS A
AREA III AT WILBURTON
Feb. 23
G1: Quinton vs. Liberty, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Keota vs. Depew, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Riverside vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
AREA III AT ADA
Feb. 23
G1: Kiowa vs. Sasakwa, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Roff vs. Paden, 6 p.m.
Feb. 24
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
BOYS
CLASS 2A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT STROUD
G3: Stroud vs. Meeker, 3 p.m.
G1: Cashion vs. Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
AT DALE
G4: Wynnewood vs. Wewoka, 3 p.m.
G2: Dale vs. Savanna, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT DALE
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT DALE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B AT COALGATE/HARTSHORNE
FEB. 23
AT HARTSHONE
G3: Hartshorne vs. Healdton, 3 p.m.
G1: Calera vs. Latta, 7:30 p.m.
AT COALGATE
G4: Coalgate vs. Wilburton, 3 p.m.
G2: Colbert vs. Pocola, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT HARTSHORNE
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT HARTSHORNE
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D AT STROUD/DALE
FEB. 23
AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G3: Canadian vs. Caney Valley, 3 p.m.
G1: Okemah vs. Rejoice Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AT PRESTON
G4: Mounds vs. Morrison, 3 p.m.
G2: Preston vs. Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 24 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 25 AT REJOICE CHRISTIAN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III AT ADA
Feb. 23
G1: Earlsboro vs. Boswell, 3 p.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Paden, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Roff vs. Buffalo Valley, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
AREA IV AT HENRYETTA
Feb. 23
G1: Kinta vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.
G2: Varnum vs. Moss, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Glencoe vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Feb. 25
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 7:30 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
