NORMAN—The chase finally came to an end with McAlester crossing the golden finish line.
Stevie Stinchcomb and Jayda Holiman shared a smile and a laugh as gold medals dangled from their necks after East No. 2 McAlester took a 53-49 win Saturday against West No. 2 El Reno at the Lloyd Noble Center for the program's fourth state title.
“Is this real? It doesn’t seem real,” Stinchcomb said. “It feels great, but it hasn’t set in at all.”
Coach Jarrod Owen said he was proud of the team for working toward the goal from start to finish.
“It’s amazing. I don’t think it’s really sunk in,” Owen said. “I’m just so proud of these kids, the way they play, how hard they play.
"Big time basketball games are about up and down, and you’ve got to learn how to deal with that and be mentally tough,” he said. “And these kids are as mentally tough as they come.”
“We wanted this all year, I mean all year,” Holiman said. “Our coach is are so into it like no other coach. He stays into it all night until 2 a.m. watching film.”
Owen said his team came up with the motto “The Chase” after losing to eventual-champion Sapulpa last season.
Stinchcomb said the Lady Buffs took it to heart, and never lost sight of their goal.
“We had a goal to chase down Sapulpa. Sapulpa was reigning champs last year, that was our goal to chase them down,” Stinchcomb said. “When we saw that they got beat out, we saw that the chase wasn’t over and now it’s battle time.”
El Reno opened up the game hot offensively, rattling off a 9-2 run to start the quarter. But the Lady Buffs answered back, and points from Holiman and Stinchcomb pulled McAlester within one at 10-9 heading into the second.
In the second quarter, McAlester kept on the attack. A bucket from Elizabeth Milligan and a triple from Jalen Spears put the Lady Buffs out front for the first time.
The lead would be short-lived with El Reno making five quick points. That’s when Holiman and Stinchcomb drained back-to-back threes to put the Lady Buffs back up by three points.
Stinchcomb would later be fouled on a driving bucket, sending her to the line. Her free throw rolled off the side of the rim — but Milligan was right there for the rebound and the cleanup basket.
El Reno would next chip away at the lead, but the Lady Buffs held on to take a 26-25 lead at the half.
Both teams came out of the locker room willing to relent. After a back-and-forth battle, a jumper from Madigan Griffith and foul shots from Stinchcomb put McAlester up 37-34 after three quarters.
The battle continued well into the fourth quarter, with the teams trading shots and the lead.
But in the game’s final minute, Guyer sank a basket followed by the free throws from Stinchcomb and Milligan to seal the win.
Stinchcomb and Holiman led the way for the Lady Buffs with 16 points each, followed by Milligan with 10 points, Guyer with five points, Spears with three points, Griffith with two points, and Jada Ponce with a free throw.
McAlester wraps up its season with a record of 22 wins and just five losses, with regional and area championships, as well as the Class 5A State championship.
“We lack in height, but we don’t lack in strength and speed and heart and hustle,” Owen said. “And we know that we’ve got to go put the pressure on the other teams…we’ve got to fly around and be who we are. And those girls bought into that and they do it."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatride@mcalesternews.com.
