OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s on to the semifinals for the Buffaloes.
McAlester wrestlers represented well at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Wrestling tournament on Friday, advancing to the semifinal round.
In the 106-pound class, Hutchison (28-2) opened his state tournament journey against Elgin’s Brice Martin.
Brice struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Hutchison answered with an escape and takedown to lead 3-2.
He stayed on the aggressive attack, using multiple reversals and nearfalls on the way to the 12-4 major decision to advance to the semifinal round against Grove’s Brysen Hoodenpyle on Friday night.
In the 150-pound class, Kenneth Carter (25-5) is set to face Duncan’s Dayton Cross in the first round.
Carter wasted no time in getting to work, earning a takedown in the first period for the 2-0 lead.
He kept imposing his will throughout the next two periods, and ended the match early with a pin in the third period to advance to the semifinal round against Guthrie's Braden Hall.
Both Buffs will wrestle for a spot in Saturday's state championship match during the Friday night session. This post will be updated following the evening session.
Here is the complete Class 5A scores and updated brackets for McAlester wrestlers at state. These will be updated as matches are decided:
5A-106
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5001: Evan Colbert, Del City def. Zane Jackson, Edison (Fall 5:05)
5002: Brice Martin, Elgin def. Blayne Taber, Shawnee (9-1 MD)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5029: Kaiden Herendeen, Guthrie def. Evan Colbert (11-0 MD)
5030: Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah def. Foxx Kurtz, El Reno (3-0 Dec.)
5031: Brysen Hoodenpyle, Grove def. Jack Ensey, Duncan (Fall 3:44)
5032: Kam Hutchison, McAlester def. Brice Martin (12-4 MD)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5085: Evan Colbert vs. Foxx Kurtz
5086: Jack Ensey vs. Brice Martin
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5113: Kaiden Herendeen vs. Jacob Caviness
5114: Brysen Hoodenpyle vs. Kam Hutchison
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5141: Winner 5085 vs. Loser 5114
5142: Loser 5113 vs. Winner 5086
CONSOLATION FINALS
5169: Winner 5141 vs. Winner 5142 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5183: Winner 5113 vs. Winner 5114 (Winner named state champion)
5A-150
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5015: Max Rinehart, Newcastle def. Hunter Davidson, El Reno 8-6 (Dec.)
5016: Braden Hall, Guthrie def. Ethan Peterson, Sapulpa 9-2 (Dec.)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5057: Grant Gober, Carl Albert def. Max Rinehart (8-0 MD)
5058: Jack Anglley, Elgin def. Mason Kidd, Coweta (Fall 2:41)
5059: Kenneth Carter, McAlester def. Dayton Cross, Duncan (Fall 4:54)
5060: Braden Hall def. Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore (5-3 Dec.)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5099: Max Rinehart vs. Mason Kidd
5100: Dayton Cross vs. Cooper Zickefoose
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5127: Winner 5057 vs. Winner 5058
5128: Winner 5059 vs. Winner 5060
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5155: Winner 5099 vs. Loser 5128
5156: Loser 5127 vs. Winner 5100
CONSOLATION FINALS
5176: Winner 5155 vs. Winner 5156 (Winner named third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5190: Winner 5127 vs. Winner 5128 (Winner named state champion)
