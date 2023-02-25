OKLAHOMA CITY — The Buffs are representing well for their program, school, and community at the state's top tournament.
McAlester wrestlers are battling at the Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Wrestling tournament Saturday at Jim Norick Arena in the second day of action.
Sophomore Kam Hutchison (29-2) is set to wrestle for the 5A-106-pound title Saturday night. This post will be updated following his match.
In the morning session, sophomore 150-pound wrestler Kenneth Carter faced off against Max Rinehart of Newcastle in the consolation semifinals.
Carter advanced to the round after a first-round pin on Duncan’s Dayton Cross, and then falling in a tough battle against Guthrie’s Braden Hall in the semifinals on Friday night.
Carter’s match against Rinehart began with both wrestlers looking for an advantage, but finding none on the way to starting a scoreless second period. In the second, Carter chose to start in the down position, quickly earning an escape for the 1-0 lead.
Rinehart nabbed a late takedown with eight seconds left in the period, taking the 2-1 edge into the third. It was there both wrestlers once again battled for the upper hand, but Rinehart earned a late pin to move himself into the third-place match.
Carter finishes the season with a total record of 27 wins to just seven losses, a third-place regional finish, and advancement to the second day of the state tournament.
Here is the complete Class 5A scores and updated brackets for McAlester wrestlers at state. These will be updated as matches are decided:
5A-106
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5001: Evan Colbert, Del City def. Zane Jackson, Edison (Fall 5:05)
5002: Brice Martin, Elgin def. Blayne Taber, Shawnee (9-1 MD)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5029: Kaiden Herendeen, Guthrie def. Evan Colbert (11-0 MD)
5030: Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah def. Foxx Kurtz, El Reno (3-0 Dec.)
5031: Brysen Hoodenpyle, Grove def. Jack Ensey, Duncan (Fall 3:44)
5032: Kam Hutchison, McAlester def. Brice Martin (12-4 MD)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5085: Evan Colbert def. Foxx Kurtz (4-2 Dec.)
5086: Brice Martin def. Jack Ensey (14-9 Dec.)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5113: Kaiden Herendeen def. Jacob Caviness (Fall 3:26)
5114: Kam Hutchison def. Brysen Hoodenpyle (Fall 5:39)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5141: Evan Colbert def. Brysen Hoodenpyle (Fall 3:38)
5142: Brice Martin def. Jacob Caviness (SV-1 5-3)
CONSOLATION FINALS
5169: Brice Martin def. Evan Colbert (5-3 Dec., third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5183: Kaiden Herendeen vs. Kam Hutchison (Winner named state champion)
5A-150
FRIDAY
SESSION I
WRESTLE-INS 9:30 a.m.
5015: Max Rinehart, Newcastle def. Hunter Davidson, El Reno 8-6 (Dec.)
5016: Braden Hall, Guthrie def. Ethan Peterson, Sapulpa 9-2 (Dec.)
FIRST ROUND 11 a.m.
5057: Grant Gober, Carl Albert def. Max Rinehart (8-0 MD)
5058: Jack Anglley, Elgin def. Mason Kidd, Coweta (Fall 2:41)
5059: Kenneth Carter, McAlester def. Dayton Cross, Duncan (Fall 4:54)
5060: Braden Hall def. Cooper Zickefoose, Claremore (5-3 Dec.)
SESSION II
FIRST ROUND CONSOLATION 5:30 p.m.
5099: Max Rinehart def. Mason Kidd (5-4 Dec.)
5100: Cooper Zickefoose def. Dayton Cross (Fall 4:54)
SEMIFINALS 7:45 p.m.
5127: Grant Gober def. Jack Anglley (Fall 0:53)
5128: Braden Hall def. Kenneth Carter (5-0 Dec.)
SATURDAY
SESSION III
CONSOLATION SEMIS 10 a.m.
5155: Max Rinehart def. Kenneth Carter (Fall 4:57)
5156: Cooper Zickefoose def. Jack Anglley (7-1 Dec.)
CONSOLATION FINALS
5176: Cooper Zickefoose def. Max Rinehart (12-1 MD, third place)
SESSION IV
FINALS 6 p.m.
5190: Grant Gober vs. Braden Hall (Winner named state champion)
