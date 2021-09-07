Editor’s Note: This story previously appeared in the 2021 Football Preview magazine.
Richard Carney recalls the moment he and his teammates changed McAlester football history forever.
“It’s hard to imagine. It was exciting. To go undefeated and win that game…” he said before trailing off into the memory of that special night in 1968.
The Buffs had just stampeded Stillwater 42-14 to win McAlester’s first state football title, and Carney — as team captain — accepted the trophy at midfield before returning to celebrate with his teammates.
Despite the final score, Carney admitted the Pioneers managed to rattle the Buffs at the start of the game.
“It was kind of a scare because they scored first on us,” Carney said. “But then they didn’t score again until right there at the end.”
The Buffs took care of business and brought home the final prize. Carney said the support from the town had been incredible all season — and it didn’t take long before fans were welcoming them home in style.
“They had that sign up already when we came back on the bus,” he said. “Right there on Carl Albert when you come over the overpass, they already had it made.”
The sign read “Welcome to McAlester, Home of the Buffaloes. 1968-69 Class AA State Football Champs.” And Carney said he realized just how special the moment meant not just to the team but to the entire town of McAlester.
“It was all just really exciting,” he said.
Carney and his teammates are part of the storied McAlester football program that has two state titles, a multitude of all-state members, and several players who went on to play in college and professionally.
That history led the McAlester News-Capital to form the McAlester High School Football All-Time Team. Members were selected with the help of committee members with deep knowledge of the program; research of statistics, individual and team achievements; and consideration of post-high school playing careers.
Many of those selected left their names scattered across the program’s record books.
Former running back Kevin Brown still holds the record for rushing touchdowns at 73, and career yards with 4,661. He is followed by quarterback Dalton Wood with 3,170 career rushing yards and 45 rushing scores — in addition to throwing for more than 1,900 yards twice in back-to-back seasons.
Receivers Lawson Giddings and Adam Boyd top the list after earning more than 1,100 yards in a season. Giddings is also atop the receiving touchdowns in a season record with 14.
Buffs players on the list are also littered throughout the Oklahoma All-State honors. Walter Rhone and Carney both represented for 1968, Steve Hegdale and Erik McCarty, Sr., took home the honors in 1981, Don Smitherman was honored in 1984, Joe Ervin in 1987, Brian Brown and Tracy Price in 1988, Kevin Brown in 1995, Giddings in 1996, Blake Hackler in 2006, Boyd in 2011, and Jarome Smith and Riley Smith in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
In total, McAlester has had 69 players named to all-state honors to date.
Many Buffs went on to play at the collegiate and professional level at many different schools.
Brandon Keith was one of the Buffs that got to live the ultimate dream of playing professionally in the National Football League. The 2003 McAlester graduate was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft, playing in 24 games through multiple seasons at the highest level.
Keith had more than 70 pancake blocks in his high school career and towered over the competition. Keith and the Buffs celebrated a lot of success, including an undefeated regular season and state semifinal appearance in 2001.
He along with the many other selections were described as “pretty tough” by one committee member, highlighting the strength McAlester has seen in the trenches throughout the program’s history.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffs’ Black Death Defense has more than earned its name. Game saving interceptions, forced fumbles, and crushing stops have all been committed by those both on the list and throughout McAlester’s more than a century on the football field.
In addition to statistics and accolades that have filled the trophy cases over the years, McAlester has also taken part in classic, thrilling games.
The long-standing rivalry against Ada has always been a focal point, with many Buffs legends being formed during the series that began more than a century ago in 1915.
Hook Eales’ 1968 championship team took down the then-first ranked Cougars behind a stellar full-team performance. A Randy Saunier pitch to Kent Davis sealed a 14-7 rivalry win in 1977. Smitherman put up a 152 yard show against Ada in 1984, and Brown rushed for 138 yards against the Cougars in the next decade.
But throughout the years, more than football, McAlester has fostered a family.
Tales of Walter Rhone singing a song that spread throughout the entire team, hugs and parades as state championships were won, pep rallies and game day meals, and laughter and tears as teammates stood side-by-side as they laid a fellow Buff to rest.
Hundreds and hundreds of teammates have walked the halls and grinded out in the trenches on Friday nights. And every single player from 1915 to the present has been the epitome of the mantra the McAlester has adopted across the entire school and city — once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Here is the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time Football Team:
OFFENSE
QB Dalton Wood
RB Kevin Brown
RB Jarome Smith
WR Lawson Giddings
WR Adam Boyd
TE/FB Tracy Price
OL Brandon Keith
OL Steve Hegdale
OL James Miller
OL Victor Stachmus
OL Joe Ervin
DEFENSE
DL Andy Hammond
DL Erik McCarty, Sr.
DL Riley Smith
DL Blake Hackler
LB Richard Carney
LB Robby Wood
LB Brian Brown
LB Kevin Keith
DB Kent Davis
DB Walter Rhone
DB Don Smitherman
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Brian Shackleford
K Marty House
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.