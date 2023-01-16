Fans sat on the edge of their seats as the Lady Cougars and Demonettes battled it out.
Crowder and Canadian battled in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Crowder, where the Lady Cougars took a 39-33 nail-biting win over the Demonettes.
It was a defensive start to the game, with neither team scoring a bucket midway through the period. But Dasie Graham next drilled a three for the first points of the game and putting the Lady Cougars on the board. But the Demonettes responded with triples of their own, with Elaina Monroe and Addison Womack hitting three-straight threes to take a 9-3 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Womack hit back-to-back swishing threes for the Demonettes. The Lady Cougars responded with buckets from Tammanie Anzlovar and Dalaina Watson to cut into the deficit.
Dusty Bush later added free throws and Watson added a score as Canadian worked away at the Crowder lead, with Ava Moreno hitting a buzzer-beater three to make it a 20-12 Demonettes lead at the half.
Graham drilled a triple and Emery Arnold added a bucket for the Lady Cougars after the locker room break, cutting the deficit to three points. Graham later was fed the ball in transition after a steal, and swished a three to tie the game at 20-20 with just more than three minutes left in the quarter.
Watson nabbed a cleanup score on the other side, giving the Lady Cougars the lead. But Alexas Lizik used a score and a free throw to push the Demonettes back out front. Arnold answered with a post-up score, but Womack nailed a triple from the left wing in response.
Arnold would nab another score in the quarter’s final seconds, tying up the game at 26-26 heading into the final quarter.
Arnold put Canadian back into the lead to start the fourth quarter, using an and-one opportunity to give the Lady Cougars a three-point advantage. Sydney Gray next added in a free throw to extend the lead.
But the Demonettes had an answer, with Maci Nooner drilling a right-corner three to cut the lead down to one. Womack would next be sent to the foul line, tying up the game at 30-30 with 3:39 left in the game.
Gray answered with a swishing three for Canadian, pushing the Lady Cougars back out in front. Later, a foul with 1:14 on the clock sent Graham to the line, making one to make it a four-point advantage.
The Demonettes would be forced to foul, with Arnold and Graham making it an eight-point lead for the Lady Cougars.
But Peyton Smith drilled a triple to cut the deficit with 29.9 seconds left on the clock. The Demonettes fouled Arnold on the inbound, with the Canadian senior hitting one and sealing away the win for the Lady Cougars.
Arnold and Graham led the way for the Lady Cougars with 12 points each, followed by Watson and Gray with four points each, Moreno with three points, and Bush with two points.
Womack led the Demonettes with 16 points, followed by five points for Monroe and Lizik, Smith with four points, and Nooner with three points.
Canadian will advance to the semifinal round, facing off against the winner between Indianola and Stuart at 4 p.m. Thursday at Crowder, while Crowder will play the loser of that game at 6:40 p.m. on Friday at Stuart.
KIOWA 47, SAVANNA 36
The fireworks started early.
Savanna faced off against Kiowa in the opening game of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Crowder, where the Cowgirls took a 47-36 win in a toe-to-toe battle with the Lady Dawgs..
Makenna Hoffman put the Lady Dawgs on the board first, but Kiowa answered with a bucket from Maccie Bain. Sophia Calistro added in foul shots for Savanna, but Kiowa responded with a scoring run featuring buckets from Maccie Bain and Alison Wolfenbarger to hold on to an 11-9 lead late in the period.
Kylie James hit a long jumper to tie up the game, and Bryanna Vanciel added in a press-break bucket to give Savanna a 13-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The Cowgirls used a 5-0 run with shots from Maccie Bain and Paige Igou, but the Lady Dawgs used a run of their own with buckets from Calistro and Hoffman on the way to a 22-20 lead at the break.
The two teams battled back and fourth in the third period, but the Cowgirls pulled away late — including a buzzer-beating three from Ali Scrivnerrto give Kiowa a 33-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls kept pushing into the final period, with Madyson Wolfenbarger and Alison Wolfenbarger completing back-to-back old school three-point plays to jump Kiowa out to a 38-32 lead midway through the quarter.
Alison Wolfenbarger and Maccie Bain combined for three more scores after a timeout break, adding to the Kiowa lead.
The two teams battled to the end, but it'd be the Cowgirls holding on to the win.
Maccie Bain led the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points, followed by Alison Wolfenbarger with 12 points, Igou with six points, Scrivner with five points, Shaylee Nichols with four points, and Madyson Wolfenbarger with a bucket.
Calistro led the Lady Dawgs with 18 points, followed by Hoffman with six points, Ryleigh Ivy with four points, Vanciel and Brionna Fryer with three points each, and James with a score.
Kiowa next advances to face the winner between Pittsburg and Haileyville in the semifinal round at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Crowder, while Savanna will face the loser of that game in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m on Friday at Stuart.
