These Buffs are heading to state.
McAlester wrestlers faced the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A East regional tournament Saturday at Pryor, where Kam Hutchison and Kenneth Carter secured placement in their regionals and qualified for the state tournament.
Hutchison powered his way to the regional championship win, leaving no doubt.
He started his journey against the 106-pound class Friday with a first-round bye, then faced off against Pryor’s Braydon Harrison in the quarterfinals. Hutchison made quick work of Harrison, with a takedown, two nearfalls and a reversal before sealing away the win.
Next, Hutchison faced off against Shawnee’s Blayne Taber in the semifinals. The Buff once again went to work, dispatching Taber with a pin — leading to a regional final against Tahlequah’s Jacob Caviness on Saturday.
Caviness struck first with a takedown, but Hutchison answered with a penalty point, reversal, and a near fall to take the lead after the first period. He’d earn an escape in the second period, leading 7-4 heading into the third.
Hutchison nabbed another reversal in the third, securing the regional championship in the 106-pound class.
Carter faced the competition in the 150-pound class Friday, first earning a quarterfinal win against Pryor’s Brunk Gray with a 10-1 major decision.
Next, he fell 3-1 to Coweta’s Mason Kidd, but wrestled back with a pin and a win against Grove’s Gavin Wyatt to place himself into Saturday’s regional third-place final against Max Rinehart of Newcastle.
Carter went right to work, scoring a takedown and a nearfall to lead 4-0 after the first period. He next earned a takedown on the way to a 6-1 lead after two periods, and nabbed another one in the final period as he sealed away the third-place finish with a 8-1 victory.
With the results, the Buffs now advance to the OSSAA Class 5A State wrestling tournament, scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Jim Norick Arena at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
