The Buffs brought home a little hardware to kick off spring break.
McAlester soccer faced the field at the Wagoner Tournament last Thursday and Friday, securing three wins on the way to being named tournament champions.
Coach Ra’Shaud Buie said he was extremely proud of his team, and attributed the early success to his players working tenaciously to make it happen.
“I could not be more proud of this team,” he said. “They have worked so hard to accomplish the things they have thus far.”
The Buffs began their tournament journey on Thursday, opening up against Summit Christian. While both teams put up a steely defensive fight, McAlester saw its chance on a corner kick opportunity.
The kick was headed in by sophomore William Alejandro, forcing the ball into the net to give McAlester the 1-0 win.
Next up, the Buffs faced off against Poteau in the semifinal round. Last season, the Buffs were defeated 3-2 by the Pirates — but not this time.
Sophomore Ronaldo Martinez put the Buffs on the board with a goal, leading to another 1-0 win to advance McAlester to the championship game on Friday.
The Buffs would be matched up against the host team Wagoner, with the winner set to take home the tournament title.
Once again, the McAlester defense held strong in keeping the Bulldogs off the board. And it’d be a goal by junior Cameron Giacomo breaking the ice for the Buffs, securing the 1-0 victory and tournament crown.
This is only the second time in program history for the Buffs to be named Wagoner Tournament champions, with the first victory coming in 2018. Buie applauded the Buffs’ defense on holding their opponents scoreless for the full 160 minutes of the tournament.
The Buffs move to 4-0 on the season, the best start for the program since a 5-0 start in 2017. McAlester will be back to action on Tuesday, March 21, facing off on the road against Ada.
Buie said this is only the start of something special for the Buffaloes, who have adopted a new mantra for the season highlighting the program’s push into the future — and he’s excited to see where the journey takes them.
“One of our team slogans this year has been ‘New Era,’ and that is exactly what this is,” Buie said. “I told them that this is only the beginning, and we are hungry for more!”
