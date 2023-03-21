In the clutches of temperamental Oklahoma spring weather, the Buffs remained focused and unbothered.
McAlester golf played host to teams from across the state in the McAlester Open Tuesday at the McAlester Country Club, with the Buffaloes taking home the top team prize and multiple golfers placing individually in the top ten.
Coach Justin Bond said the rainy and windy conditions on the day mirrored the conditions at recent tournament play in Sapulpa, so he knew the Buffaloes weren't going to let the weather effect them.
"Today we put out numbers that was very comparable to that with a 325," Bond said. "That's a good score. That's a very competitive score, and we should be proud of it."
"All we have to do is try to keep getting better, stay healthy," he added. "And maybe there's some good stuff in the future for us."
As the scores came down to the wire, it'd be the efforts of Zane Owens, Seth Gilliam, Shawn Perkins, Hayden Graham, and Kaiden Duke to combine for the tournament-best 325, edging runner-up Lone Grove with a score of 328.
Three of those Buffs also earned individual honors, with Owens tying for third place with Carter Stewart with a 78 each, and Gilliam and Perkins both following quickly behind in fifth place with a 79 each.
The Buffs also had a strong showing from the entire roster, with Bond praising McAlester's resolve to battle the adversity they faced Tuesday.
"You know, it's a game of confidence. Anything you do, anything you play," he said. "And I think this does great in building that (confidence)."
But, he cautioned his team to keep focus and get to work every time they take the course.
"Yesterday's scores don't win tomorrow's tournaments," he prosed. "We've got to keep pressing ourselves and getting better at the little things that help us with that score.
Here are the complete team and individual scores for the Buffs at the McAlester Open.
Zane Owens, 78
Seth Gilliam, 79
Shawn Perkins, 79
Hayden Graham, 89
Kaiden Duke, 94
Team score — 325
Carter Vaughan, 90
Nate Eaton, 93
Lance Stone, 101
Caleb McPhetridge, 103
Daniel Pinegar, 121
Team score — 389
Chris Cornish, 112
Braxton Tucker, 122
Andrew Gray, 127
Mason Williams, 130
Team score — 491
