The Buffs never gave up the fight.
McAlester faced off against Shawnee in the second game of the double header night Monday at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs battled but fell 2-0.
The Buffs began the game on offense, with multiple batters putting the ball into play. But the Wolves were able to hold defensively, keeping the game scoreless. McAlester returned the favor in the bottom of the first inning, with Ethan Watkins on the mound throwing a strikeout to help retire the side.
Defensive efforts held both teams at 0-0 until the bottom of the third inning, with an RBI single putting Shawnee on the board with a 1-0 lead.
The defensive hold took effect once more for both teams in the next few frames until the bottom of the sixth inning, where the Wolves used a fielder's choice for another score.
The Buffs battled to the end, but it'd be the Wolves holding on for the win.
Caden Lesnau and Ganon Mullins each got a hit in the matchup, while Watkins struck out six on the mound.
After the results of Monday's pair of district games, McAlester moves to 12-19 and 5-7 in district play — locking up fifth place in the district standings. Next up, McAlester will have a break in games for the rest of the week, giving the Buffs time to prepare for upcoming postseason regional tournament play.
MCALESTER 3, SHAWNEE 2
The Buffs took control of the game and never relented.
McAlester hosted Shawnee in the first game of a district double header Monday at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs roared back from an early deficit to take a 3-2 win.
The Wolves jumped out early in the opening frame, using an RBI single and an RBI double to jump out to the 2-0 lead. But McAlester answered back in the bottom of the inning, with Brayden Phillips grounding into a fielder’s choice as the Buffs scored a run to make it a 2-1 Shawnee lead after the first inning.
Back to the top of the inning, McAlester was determined to keep the Wolves from adding to their lead. Buffs pitcher Seth Same rocked two strikeouts on the Wolves and forced a pop up out the next batter to retire the side.
Defensive efforts for both teams locked the game in a 2-1 showdown for the next few frames, until the Buffs took complete control in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sam led off with a double, putting one on the bags. Caden Lesnau followed with a bunt down the third base line and reached first safely, but a throwing error put both Lesnau and Sam on the move. Sam easily scored, and Lesnau slid safely into third base — tying up the game at 2-2.
Lesnau’s time on base would be brief, as Ethan Gillespie sent a high-flying ball to right as a sacrifice — scoring the RBI to give the Buffs the lead.
McAlester got back to work on the defensive side, holding any Wolves threat. Ethan Watkins came in to close the game, and the Buffs got three quick outs to seal away the win in the top of the seventh.
Gillespie and Phillips earned a pair of RBIs to lead the Buffs, while Sam struck out four in the win on the mound.
The Buffs will flip sides on the scoreboard with the Wolves for the second game. This post will be updated following that matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.