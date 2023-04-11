Ronaldo Martinez fought through the scrum at his feet and sent the ball flying. It sailed into the back of the net as the Buffs stormed the field in celebration.
McAlester hosted Shawnee in district action at Hook Eales Stadium on Tuesday, where the Buffs took a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over the Wolves.
Coach Ra'Shaud Buie said he was proud of the way the Buffaloes once again fought in the face of adversity.
"I'm glad we kept our heads in it, we stayed locked in," Buie said. "And we kept the same energy throughout the game. When times get tough, teams are made in adversity. We find ways to push through, whether we come out on top or not, we still push through it.
"And we were lucky enough to come out on top again," he added with a laugh of relief.
Shawnee looked to put itself on the board first, but the attempt was deflected by McAlester keeper Brandon McDaniel to keep the game scoreless. The Buffs attacked in response, and Jaime Carranza booted the ball into the net to put McAlester into the lead.
The Wolves attempted to equalize, but saves from McDaniel kept the game at a 1-0 McAlester advantage at the half.
Shawnee came out with a new fire to start the second half, scoring a goal of its own within the opening two minutes to even up the score. As the Wolves tried to pull ahead, a diving save by McDaniel kept the match knotted up at 1-1.
But the Buffs soon created offensive opportunities for themselves, paying off as Gavin Sutmiller powered a shot into the net to put McAlester back out front.
The two teams battled it out, and a foul on McAlester gave Shawnee a penalty attempt with 1:12 remaining in the half. The kick would be successful, evening things back up at 2-2 as the horn sounded.
That forced overtime for the two teams, where the next goal would decide a winner. McAlester had a good early look at the goal, but the shot attempt would go just right to keep things tied.
Undeterred, the Buffaloes stayed on the attack — setting up the game winner for Martinez.
McAlester advances to 9-2 on the season, and 2-1 in district play. Next up for the Buffaloes, they'll hit the road to face off against Del City on Friday following the Lady Buffs' match against the Lady Eagles.
