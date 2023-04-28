The Buffs had one final matchup at home, and made sure they closed out Mike Deak Field with a win.
McAlester hosted Wister in a Friday afternoon tilt at Mike Deak Field on Friday, where the Buffs made quick work on the way to a 3-0 shutout victory.
Jaxon Lauerman got the start on the mound, striking out a batter as the Buffs retired the side to put themselves on offense. Defensive efforts held for both teams, keeping the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning.
Caden Lesnau sped a ground ball into left field for a single, putting a Buffalo on the bags. Ethan Gillespie followed, sending a hard-hit line drive to center to score a sliding Lesnau.
Gillespie wouldn't be on base long, as Brayden Phillips smashed a fly ball to center to give McAlester the 2-0 lead.
Ganon Mullins came into the game to replace Lauerman, and the Buffs defense continued to act as a steel wall — preventing the Wildcats from ever crossing home plate.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Buffaloes added another run behind yet another Phillips RBI knock to add to their lead.
Mullins and the diamond defense did the rest, striking out the final two batters of the game to seal away the win.
Phillips and Gillespie led the way at the plate, both going 2-3 on the day, while Lauerman and Mullins combined for seven strikeouts from the mound.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will hit the road to Muskogee to face the Roughers on Monday to round out the regular season — with regional tournament play to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.