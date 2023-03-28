The Buffs whooped and celebrated as their bats got going early.
McAlester hosted Durant at Mike Deak Field for the second game in the series, with the Buffs exploding out to a 13-0 win for the district sweep.
Caden Lesnau got the start on the mound, starting the game with a strikeout. The Buffs quickly dispatched the Lions, with Ethan Watkins throwing a frozen rope from center field to Ethan Gillespie at home plate for the final out of the first frame.
Watkins and Seth Sam were able to reach base safely to lead off the bottom of the inning. Lesnau then stepped to the plate, putting the ball into play as the Buffs scored.
After three consecutive walks for Ethan Gillespie, Brayden Phillips and Gannon Mullins, Spencer Stinchcomb was also walked to score another run for the Buffs to earn a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, it was Lesnau with an RBI triple to add another run for McAlester. After scoring on a hit-by-pitch, Stinchcomb drilled a double that scored two more.
Gunner Hodgell followed with a ground ball into play, scoring another run to lead 8-0 after two innings.
After Gillespie added an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, the Buffs got back to the bats in the bottom of the fourth.
Tyler Phillips hit a ground ball to open scoring in the inning, and a grounder from Lesnau added another. Watkins later scored on a passed ball, extending the lead once more.
Watkins took to the mound in the top of the fifth inning, striking out two to seal away the win.
Stinchcomb, Phillips, Lesnau, and Gillespie combined for eight RBIs on the day, while Lesnau and Watkins combined for six strikeouts on the mound.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will travel to face the competition at the Rose Rock Classic in Noble Thursday through Saturday.
