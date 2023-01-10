The Buffs came ready for a battle.
McAlester hosted Glenpool, Durant, and Western Heights in district dual action on Tuesday inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Buffs fought to the wire on the way to earning a district runners-up finish.
Coach Kydel Billy said he heartbroken for his team, but was proud of the way his wrestlers battled on the day. The Buffs entered the final dual against Glenpool, with the winner set to advance to dual state competition.
“They beat us 72-12 last year. We knew going into the 215 match that we had a chance, if we could pull off three straight pins, we would win it,” he said. “We just went out there and wrestled, and unfortunately we weren’t able to get it. But I’m really proud of them…at the end of the day, I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Billy said McAlester has a young but fearless roster, and said going toe-to-toe with someone like Glenpool is a major testament to the program and its wrestlers.
“We wrestled 10 freshmen and sophomores today,” he said. “I’m kind of proud that people are going to see this — because Glenpool’s No. 7 — they’re going to see the score and they’re going to say ‘okay, maybe McAlester’s for real.’ I mean, we don’t dual any cupcakes.
“We were six points, one pin away from a district title,” he added. “Building off of it, we’re going to move forward.”
Billy hopes to see fans continue to lend their support to the wrestling program and its student-athletes, and said the future is bright in McAlester.
“I want to see the sport change. I think it will change soon,” he said. “I want to fill the stands, wherever we go, fill them. These kids deserve it.”
And when asked about any final words, Billy smiled as he said just four letters.
“TMDK,” he said, the abbreviation for the Buffs’ motto of “the mighty don’t kneel.”
MCALESTER 69, WESTERN HEIGHTS 12
The Buffs got an early lead with four forfeits from the Jets. The first action of the day came in the 132 match between Adam Dixon and Keyton Reed — with Dixon earning a pin in the first period to take the win.
Next up was 150 after another pair of Jets forfeits, with Kenneth Carter taking on Kipp Davis. Carter made quick work of his opponent, nabbing a pin in the first 17 seconds of the bout to give the Buffs another win.
Jack Lott took on Jacob Roesler in the 157 match, securing a pin with 34.5 seconds remaining in the first period.
Next was 165 with McAlester’s Axton Gibson facing Cesar Roldar, with Gibson taking a 7-2 win to further push the Buffs into the lead.
Cayden Rose faced Erich Moreira in 175, with Moreira getting the pin in the second period to put the Jets on the board.
The Buffs got another pin and a win in the 215 bout, with Yahan Molina earning a pin in the match’s first 30 seconds on the way to a 69-12 win for McAlester in the first dual of the day.
MCALESTER 48, DURANT 29
McAlester got an early lead thanks to two opening forfeits from the Lions. But Durant put itself on the board as Rowdy Waitman pinned Jose Canizales in the first period of 126 to make it a 12-6 score.
The Buffs answered in the 132 match with a pin of their own, with Dixon getting the win over Matt Frazer in the first period. Durant responded three consecutive wins, cutting the McAlester lead down to one heading into the 157 match.
Carter faced off against Michael Hill in that match, getting a pin with 1:08 remaining in the first period to extend the McAlester lead. But the Lions answered with a pin of their own in the next match, trimming the deficit back to one once again.
Rose followed in 175, earning a pin with 1:20 left in the second period over Racer Waitman. Ryan Skinner followed with another pin for the Buffs over Hunter Romero, as did Molina in the 215 match.
Durant added one more win via forfeit, but the Buffs finished with a forfeit win of their own to secure the 48-29 win.
GLENPOOL 39, MCALESTER 34
The final dual of the day started with the 120 match between McAlester’s Baguette and Talen Williamson for the Warriors. The Warriors took a pin in the second period, and rattled off wins in the next three matches to take a 21-0 lead.
But the Buffs struck back in the 144 match, with Bowman earning a pin to put McAlester on the board. Carter then took a 4-0 win at 150 to further cut into the deficit. Gibson later earned more points for the Buffs, earning a pin in the second period of the 165 match.
Rose followed in the 175 match, earning a pin himself in the second period. The Buffs continued to battle through the lineup, with Molina nabbing a 3-0 win over T.J. Christel in the 215 match.
After a forfeit in the 106 match cut the Glenpool lead down to 39-31, Lee Moore took the mat for the final match of the day at 113. Moore fought to the wire with Colin Jones, earning the 3-0 win for the Buffs — but it’d be Glenpool escaping with the dual win and district title.
GIRLS
McAlester’s McKenna Manning faced off against Savannah Wohrley from Western Heights at 115, with Manning rocketing out to a 6-0 win. Riley Phillips next faced Georgia Smith at 140, nabbing a pin in the second period for the Buffs.
Manning later battled against Trinity Webb from Durant, with Webb taking the 6-0 win.
Manning next faced off against Glenpool’s Kylin Andrews, securing a 5-0 win. Sienna Gilmore next faced Adyson Robinson at 125, nabbing a 6-3 win for the Buffs. Phillips followed with a 130 match against Stella Edison, with Edison taking a first-period pin for the Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.