The Buffs are back.
5A-No. 3 McAlester will hit the road Friday as it opens the 2023 football season at Broken Bow, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium.
Head Coach Forrest Mazey and his team have been hard at work all offseason long following 2022’s runner-up finish, and now is the time they will be put to the test as a new season approaches.
“This is the year of zero excuses,” Mazey said. “Winners find a way, and losers find excuses.
Last season, the Buffs earned a gritty 34-24 win over Broken Bow at Hook Eales Stadium. The win helped propel McAlester on another magical run, culminating in the second-consecutive appearance in the Class 5A State title game.
Although last season didn’t end how they wanted, senior quarterback Caden Lesnau said his team once again has the talent to make another run, and the root of any great season starts from working together as a unit.
“Work hard, play together as a family,” he said. “But it’s worth going.”
With the slate wiped clean and plenty of experience returning, the Buffs will this time be heading to McCurtain County and enemy territory as they begin the 2023 season.
Sophomore Anthony Clay will be at the helm for Broken Bow, taking over for the graduated Christian Brumley. And he’ll have a veteran receiving corps led by senior Jakryan Whitfield and junior Tyrin Tinajero to round out the air game while senior Adin Coley will take on the rushing duties.
Defensively, Broken Bow will field an experienced squad with five key returners.
The Buffs themselves return an offense led by Lesnau, who recorded more than 2,000 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. A vaunted, senior-heavy receiving corps will be the targets, comprising of players such as Carter Lance, Eli Chatman, Jaxon Lauerman, and more.
On the ground, the Buffs will have plenty of names to call upon for the rushing attack. Senior Ethan Watkins, Juniors Brayden Bumphus and Drayton Pouncil, and sophomore Jordan Clark will all have the ability to power forward with the football.
Defensively, the Buffs see the return of eight 2022 starters, led by 6-foot-6 defensive end Malachi Wrice, as well as linebackers Will Spears, Dustin Jacobsen, Fyfer Mitchell, and Owen Russell, with senior Jayden Shumway anchoring the line.
With all the returning talent and momentum from the last two seasons, Wrice said he believes in his team to put in the work to once again have a successful season.
“I think we got a team full of some players and some dogs,” he said. “They’re my brothers.”
