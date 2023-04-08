The Buffs knew one swing of the bat could change the momentum of the game.
McAlester hosted Pryor in a Saturday afternoon tilt at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs rallied but fell 9-5.
After quickly dispatching their opponents to start the game, the Buffs got to work in the bottom frame. McAlester loaded up the bags with Caden Lesnau, Ethan Gillespie, and Brayden Phillips making themselves runners for the Buffs.
But Pryor locked down defensively to end the threat and put itself back on offense.
In the top of the third inning, the Tigers found a bit of momentum and used a big inning at the plate to take an 8-0 lead.
McAlester answered in the bottom of the inning, with Lesnau getting on base with a single. He then took advantage of a pair of Pryor throwing errors, safely crossing home plate to put the Buffs on the board.
Pryor got the run back in the top of the fourth inning, but the Buffs punched right back in the bottom frame. Ethan Watkins cracked an egg over the left field wall, trimming the deficit for McAlester.
The Buffs kept applying pressure offensive, taking more momentum in the bottom of the sixth.
Gunner Hodgell and Spencer Stinchcomb both made it safely on base, bringing up Jaxon Lauerman. Lauerman drilled a hard-hit line drive to left field — scoring two runs with a triple. Seth Sam followed with a liner to left as well, scoring Lauerman to make it a 9-5 Pryor lead after six innings.
Gillespie later led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Mullins followed with a walk to put two on the bags with only one out. Watkins hit a grounder into a fielder’s choice, keeping Buffs runners at first and second.
But the Tigers held on defensively, keeping the Buffs’ threat at bay to hold on for the win.
Lauerman, Watkins, and Sam combined for four RBIs on the day at the plate, while Lauerman and Hodgell combined for three strikeouts on the mound.
Next up for Mcalester, the Buffs will have a district home-and-home series with Bishop Kelley — going on the road Monday before hosting the Comets at Mike Deak on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.