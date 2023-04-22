Gunner Hodgell roared with elation as he caught the final batter swinging to seal away the win.
McAlester faced off against Poteau in the last day of the McAlester Shootout Festival Saturday at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs gritted out a 7-5 win over the Pirates.
Caden Lesnau got the start on the bump, earning a strikeout to start the game. Poteau found a way to plate a run, but the Buffs held them there to make it a single-run game. The Pirates added another run in the top of the second inning, making it a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Brayden Phillips made it safely on base to lead off for the Buffs, and Ethan Watkins was hit by pitch to put two on the bags. Hodgell next hit a ground ball to right, scoring a run and putting McAlester on the board.
The Buffs weren’t done yet, as Ayden Shumway drilled a ground ball to left that scored two — giving McAlester the 3-1 lead after two innings.
After several defensive innings for both sides, McAlester opened things up in the bottom of the fourth.
Back-to-back singles for Shumway and Seth Sam put two on early. Lesnau followed with a single to left, scoring Shumway. Phillips later put a ground ball into play, and the Pirates made an error by their third baseman. That resulted in Sam and Lesnau crossing home plate, extending the McAlester lead.
Ganon Mullins followed that up with a high-flying sacrifice fly to left, scoring another run to make it a 7-2 Buffs ballgame.
Poteau responded in the top of the fifth inning, plating three to trim the lead down to two runs. But the Buffs held strong as they looked to put away the game. Hodgell came in to close out the final frames, striking out three in the last two innings to seal away the win.
Phillips and Shumway led the way with a pair of RBIs each, followed by Lesnau, Mullins, and Hodgell with an RBI each. Lesnau, Ethan Gillespie, and Hodgell combined their efforts on the mound, with Lesnau and Hodgell collectively striking out five.
With the win, McAlester finished its home festival with two wins in three games, catapulting the team into the final week of the regular season.
Next up, the Buffs will face off against Shawnee in a pair of district games Monday and Tuesday.
