With only seconds remaining, the Black Death Defense gave one last heave of pressure onto its opponent — and begun celebrating to a roaring crowd as the ball fell harmlessly to the turf.
5A-No. 3 McAlester played host to Prescott, Ark., at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Buffs held off the Curley Wolves’ late-game advance for the 17-13 defensive win.
Coach Forrest Mazey commended his team on another gritty, hard-fought win, and said he was proud of the Buffs once again finding a way to win.
“Really good inside the 20s, I thought we did a good job...found a way,” he said. “That’s ultimately what you’ve got to do is find a way to win competitive games, and sometimes that’s just what it is.
“The kids did a great job,” he added.
The Buffs (2-0) started with the ball, and quickly marched their way down the field. They’d get right against the goal line, but be held off on a fourth down pass play for the turnover on downs. But the Black Death Defense did its job on the other side, forcing Prescott to punt.
The defensive back and forth continued throughout the remainder of the opening quarter, leading to a knotted up 0-0 score heading into the second.
There, McAlester once again began driving down the field and deep into Curley Wolves territory. Although Prescott (1-1) again forced the Buffs to face a fourth down. But this time, the Buffs sent out Trenton Greer — who nailed the 24-yard field goal to put McAlester on the board first.
The Black Death Defense did its job again on the other side to hold Prescott scoreless, leading to a 3-0 McAlester lead at the half.
But at the start of the second half, the Curley Wolves struck back. Using a little bit of trickery, they completed a touchdown pass to put Prescott ahead 7-3.
Prescott attempted an onside on the ensuing kickoff, but Dustin Jacobsen was there to easily wrangle in the football. The Buffs returned to offense, and handed the ball off to Ethan Watkins as he powered his way forward with help from the McAlester offensive line.
It wouldn’t be long before Watkins dove into the endzone, with Greer’s extra point try making it a 10-7 McAlester lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Buffs once again handed the ball off to Watkins — punching in a short-yard run for another touchdown and two-score lead.
The Curley Wolves weren’t done yet, and responded with yet another long touchdown pass, but would miss the extra point to make it a 17-13 McAlester lead.
The two teams fought tooth and nail in the remaining minutes, refusing to relent. As the teams were going head-to-head, Jaydden Holman went down with a major leg injury, forcing a stoppage in the game.
“It was unfortunate. He’s worked his butt off to get to where he’s at, and such a good competitor, and a great teammate,” Mazey said. “We’ll find out where he’s at and go see him in the hospital and carry it on. He would want us to do that, so we’ve got to keep doing that.”
The crowd roared as Holman was carted off the field, and the Buffs vowed not to give up in his honor.
Prescott made one final drive, getting down deep into the red zone with just 2.2 seconds remaining. The defense gave one final push, and forced an incomplete pass to seal away the win.
Watkins led the way for the Buffs, churning up 184 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns. Jordan Clark added in 49 yards in the ground attack.
Quarterback Caden Lesnau threw for 57 yards, with Watkins being the top receiver with 38 yards.
The Black Death Defense held Prescott to just 26 yards of offense in the first half, and held the Curley Wolves to just 69 rushing yards on the entire night.
With the win, McAlester extended its home win streak to 16 games, a feat Mazey reminded was no small matter.
“Winners find a way, and losers have excuses,” he said. “And I believe wholeheartedly that these guys are winners throughout, and they proved it now 16 times here at the Hook.”
Next up for the Buffs, McAlester will travel for the annual rivalry game against Ada on Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.