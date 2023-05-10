These Buffs battled valiantly on the state’s biggest stage.
Two McAlester golfers competed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Boys Golf tournament Monday and Tuesday at Territory Golf and Country Club in Duncan, where the pair had a solid two days of competition.
Seth Gilliam and Shawn Perkins qualified for the state tournament after strong showings in the regional tournament — being one of the top six individuals at their regional to qualify.
Perkins is no stranger to the state stage, making a return to the state tournament after competing in the 2022 season where he finished with a two-day, three-round score of 279. But this time, he was joined by Gilliam making his state debut.
In the 36-hole first day of the 2023 state tournament Monday, the Buffs battled their way against the competition. Gilliam scored a 82 while Perkins followed with an 85. The Buffs would have a short rest and get right back to work in the second round of the day, with Gilliam earning a 81 and Perkins scoring a 91.
The Buffs returned for the final day Tuesday, playing one final round of 18 holes. The Buffs powered their way to the finish, where Gilliam scored an 84 and Perkins followed right behind with an 85.
By the end of the competition, Gilliam finished with a total score of 247 and Perkins finished with a 262 — placing the pair in the upper portion of finishers of the more than 70 individual golfers from around the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.