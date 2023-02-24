DEL CITY — The Buffs never stopped battling.
McAlester faced off against host Del City in the Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament opening round on Friday, where the Buffs fell 86-39 in their final game of the season.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick five points, but that run was broken up by Eli Chatman with a fast-break score. But Del City responded with another scoring run, leading 29-4 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, but Buffs battled to chip away at the deficit. Allen drilled a triple to begin the period, and later added another. McAlester also saw points from Jake Forehand, Brayden Bumpus, and Kayden Harris, but the Eagles answered to take a 40-18 lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, McAlester began chipping at the score once again, getting points from Isaiah Hishaw and Chatman. But Del City had a response, leading to a 67-26 score heading into the final period.
McAlester fought to the end, but it’d be the Eagles taking the win and advancing to the regional final.
Allen led the Buffaloes with 12 points, followed by Hishaw with seven points, Chatman with six points, Wrice with four points, Bumphus with three points, Harris, Trae McKendrick and Adonis Holiman with two points each, and Jake Forehand with a free throw.
McAlester finishes its season with a 6-18 record on the season, and a regional tournament berth.
Here is the complete 5A West Regional 4 bracket:
BOYS
REGIONAL 4 AT DEL CITY
Feb. 24
G1: Noble 49, Durant 38
G2: Del City 86, McAlester 39
Feb. 25
G3: Noble vs. Del City 7 p.m. (Both advance to area)
