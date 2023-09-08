ADA — Coach Forrest Mazey answered honestly when talking about Friday night's game.
"When it rains, it pours," he said.
5A-No. 3 McAlester went on the road Friday to face 4A-No. 10 Ada in the annual rivalry clash at East Central University’s Koi Ishto Stadium, where the Buffaloes fell 44-20.
"We got outplayed, outcoached — in every aspect," Mazey said. "Like I just told the kids, you need to put this in your back pocket, and you need to see we got served a piece of humble pie tonight.
"We needed this," he added. "Ultimately, it falls back on me and I've got to get it fixed."
The Buffs struck first in the opening quarter, quickly driving down the field and into Ada territory. Caden Lesnau then let it fly, connecting with Jaxon Lauerman for the 21-yard touchdown to get on the board.
The Cougars later responded with a 51-yard quarterback scramble, missing the extra point to tie the game at 6-6 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, McAlester once again marched down the field and deep into Cougar land. Ethan Watkins would take the handoff, punching it in for the short-yard score to put the Buffs up 13-6.
The Cougars hit right back with a long touchdown pass, but missed the extra point to keep McAlester in the one-point lead. But the Buffs swung the pendulum back their way the next offensive series, with Lesnau this time finding Carter Lance for the 17-yard score and eight-point lead.
Ada followed with an offensive groove of its own, scoring twice late to put themselves into the lead. The intrusive Cougars then nabbed a pick-six, taking a 30-20 lead into the locker room break.
Defensive efforts took hold of the third quarter, keeping both teams off the board heading into the final period of play.
But there, the Cougars once again got on a roll — scoring twice in the fourth to seal away the first win in the series for the Cougars since 2019.
Lesnau was 11-of-25 for 123 yards and two scores, with Lance and Lauerman hauling those in. Watkins led the run game with 75 yards and a score.
The Buffs will now have a week off before beginning district play Sept. 21. And Mazey said his team is going to use the time to get back to work and make some changes before that time comes.
"There's going to have to be some payment when we make those mistakes in practice," Mazey said. "And you can't be too cool to get dirty.
"You can figure it out and eat your piece of humble pie as coaches and players, and find a way to fix it," he continued. "And that's the only way to go...find a way to pull yourself up and figure it out."
