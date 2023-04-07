It was a tight battle to the finish.
McAlester hosted Collinsville in a Friday afternoon tilt at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs fell 2-0 in a defensive back-and-forth.
The Cardinals found purchase in the top of the first inning, using a throwing error to score the game’s opening run. But the Buffs quickly recovered, with their defensive efforts holding Collinsville for the next few frames.
McAlester held the Cardinals scoreless once more until the top of the fifth inning as an RBI double gave Collinsville a 2-0 lead.
The Buffs looked to threaten multiple times, putting a bevy of hard-hit baseballs into play. But it’d be the Cardinals defense holding to keep them off the board.
McAlester threatened with runners on the base, fighting to the end — but it'd be Collinsville holding on to seal the win.
Seth Sam, Gannon Mullins, and Ethan Watkins each had a hit for the Buffs, while Sam and Mullins combined for six strikeouts on the mound.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will have a quick turnaround as they host Pryor Saturday — with first pitch set for 1 p.m. to begin Alumni Day festivities.
