The Buffs fought to the finish.
McAlester faced Ardmore at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Friday, where the Buffs battled but fell 86-55 to the Tigers.
Eli Chatman broke the ice for the Buffs, earning four quick points. But the Tigers responded with back-to-back triples. Chatman and Cole Allen added buckets for the Buffs, but an Ardmore scoring run lead to a 30-17 Tiger lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Malachi Wrice answered for the Buffs with a slamming score followed by back-to-back jumpers. Allen next nabbed a steal, throwing it down in transition to continue to cut into the deficit.
Jake Forehand next drove the lane for a score, followed by an Allen triple and a steal and score for DeVantrae McKendrick. But the Tigers answered, taking a 46-32 lead at the break.
Ardmore hit a three to start the second half, but Allen answered for the Buffs with nine-straight points to cut the lead down to 10 with 6:17 left to play in the third quarter.
Lewis Woodmore followed that up with a driving score on a fast break as he was fouled, and rebounded his own free throw for a put-back and two more points to cut the lead down to eight.
The Tigers answered with a triple, forcing a McAlester timeout. The Buffs fed the ball to Garrett Pickett on the other side, where he used a drive and reverse layup for the score.
The teams battled to the buzzer, with Ardmore using a late scoring run to take a 66-47 lead into the final period.
It was a fight to the finish, but it’d be the Tigers holding on for the win.
Allen led the way for McAlester with 17 points, followed by Chatman and Wrice with 10 points each, Woodmore and Pickett with six points each, McKendrick with four points, and Forehand with a bucket.
Next up, McAlester will hit the road for a rematch with Ardmore on Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.