Ra’Shaud Buie stood dripping wet and wrapped in a blanket, but couldn’t help but smile as he watched the Buffs roar into the cold night.
“I’m shivering, but it was definitely worth it,” he laughed.
McAlester hosted Sapulpa in district action Friday at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Buffs blasted out to a 6-3 win to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time in school history.
The Buffs doused their coach with two containers of water and gatorade to celebrate the moment that has been years in the making. And Buie said his team understood what was at stake before they even took to the pitch.
“Before we took the field, we were talking about just doing what we do, but that we needed to focus on communicating and playing hard,” he said. “It was a battle for a little bit. It got close, because it’s been close games all year — but this was the one where we finally put it away, and we had to put it away if we wanted to make history.”
McAlester wasted no time in beginning its attack, as Ronaldo Martinez gained a nice assist and booted the ball into the back of the net in the match’s first few minutes. But he wasn’t done yet, repeating the feat just moments later to give the Buffs a 2-0 lead.
The Buffs kept pressuring the Chieftains, and it soon paid off once more as a pass to Diego Espinoza in the middle resulted in a goal and an extended lead.
McAlester kept frustrating its opponent, and soon those frustrations boiled over. A Sapulpa player was issued a yellow card for a foul on a Buff, and promptly booted the ball deep into the McAlester stands — resulting in a red card and giving McAlester a numbers advantage for the remainder of the game.
But the Chieftains managed to sneak a shot into the back of the net, making it a 3-1 McAlester lead at the half.
On the other side, Sapulpa found a way to score twice more. But the Buffs did exactly what Buie said they needed to in the locker room — put the game away.
The aggressive attack resulted in three more goals for the Buffs courtesy of Christian Fabian, Espinoza, and Luke Clark to create a massive amount of space and secure the win.
The Buffs move to 11-3 overall on the season, and more importantly a 4-2 record in district play. The win mathematically secures a spot in the playoffs for the Buffs, completing the team’s goal of making McAlester history.
“It feels great. I’m so proud of them, we’ve worked so hard,” Buie said. “I know everyone sees the final product, but they don’t see how hard they’ve worked all year.”
And as a former McAlester athlete himself, Buie said the foundation for this team’s success has been built by Buffs past and present.
“It feels great to be able to contribute as an athlete, and then come back and lead a group of boys,” he said. “And for them to adapt to me…they all bought in, and they love each other, and that’s why we’re here.”
