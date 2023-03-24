The whistle blew, and Diego Espinoza wasted no time in taking his shot — sending the ball sailing left and safely into the net as the Buffaloes stormed the field and roared in jubilation.
McAlester faced off against Muskogee at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Buffs propelled out to a 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks to defeat the Roughers 2-1.
The Buffs took an aggressive approach early, getting multiple good looks and shots on the goal. But the Roughers held on, kicking the ball out and away from the net.
McAlester returned the favor in kind defensively, with Brandon McDaniel making multiple saves to keep the Roughers scoreless with the Buffs at the break.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Muskogee attempted multiple shots — but those were once again dispatched by McDaniel.
The Buffs once again went on the attack, and soon a penalty call on the Roughers gave McAlester's Cameron Giacomo an opportunity. He used the resulting kick to boot the ball into the right side of the net, giving McAlester the lead.
Muskogee would later find a way to equalize off a McAlester penalty, tying up the score at 1-1 and sending the match into penalty kicks.
The Roughers made their first kick, but Giacomo answered for the Buffs. Christian Fabian and Ronaldo Martinez added in two more for the Buffs, as McDaniel saved the following Muskogee attempt.
That set up Espinoza's penalty kick, with the sophomore booting the ball into the net to seal away the win.
The Buffs move to 5-1 on the season, and they’ll next hit the road to face off against Glenpool on Tuesday before returning to McAlester to host Durant on April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.