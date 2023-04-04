Logan Harden stood at midfield eying his target before going into motion. He sent the ball sailing into the darkness of the night sky and watched as it fell back to earth beyond the outstretched hands of the keeper and into the net.
Cue the exuberant celebration.
McAlester battled against Durant in the district opener on Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Buffs used the last-second goal from Harden to take the win over the Lions.
Coach Ra’Shaud Buie smiled as he gave his thoughts about the game, and how his team persevered through the adversity.
“Crazy,” he laughed. “Things were tough for us in the second half, for sure. But a last-second goal to win is always a good thing. Overall, it was a crazy game, just a bunch of ups and downs.”
McAlester got to work quickly, with Ronaldo Martinez scoring a quick goal for the Buffs in the opening minutes of the first half. Keeper Brandon McDaniel kept the Lions off the board with a bevy of saves, making sure McAlester held its lead.
The Buffs stayed on the attack offensively, getting the ball down the field to Diego Espinoza. He saw his opportunity and put the ball into the back of the net — giving McAlester the 2-0 lead at the half.
But in the second half of play, it was the Lions’ turn to dial up their attack. They were able to quickly tie up the match, putting pressure on the Buffs.
“Going into the second half, we really wanted to try to keep our same energy,” Buie said. “Once we gave up those two, we always talk about staying locked in no matter what — staying locked in, staying locked in. I guess that’s what happened in the final minute.”
The Buffs held defensively, and soon began mounting another attack. With time ticking down into the game’s final 45 seconds, a foul gave McAlester a chance to have the final say. That’s when Harden took his shot from 58 yards out, sealing away the win for the Buffs.
McAlester moves to 8-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Next up, the Buffs will hit the road to Tulsa to face Memorial on Friday.
Buie said that while he was excited about the win, the work was far from over. The Buffs have set goals for themselves, and are going to do what it takes every day to meet those expectations.
“(We’ll be) working on maintaining our same energy throughout the entirety of the game. A full 80 minutes, a complete game,” Buie said. “This is one district win, but we’re going to need several more if we’re going to accomplish our goals and the things we want to accomplish.
“So we’re just going to keep doing the things we’re doing,” he added. “We’re progressing, our record shows we’re progressing, so we’ve just got to keep doing the little things right every day.”
