The Buffs stayed on their toes as the sunlight glinted off their helmets, and quickly went into motion when their opportunities arose.
McAlester faced off against Broken Bow at Mike Deak Field on Saturday, where the Buffs used patience and heads-up base running to take the 6-2 win.
After a scoreless opening few frames, McAlester started the bottom of the second inning with a walk for Ethan Gillespie and a single for Brayden Phillips to put two on the bags. Gillespie then used a pass-ball opportunity to round two bases and take home plate to give the Buffs the 1-0 lead.
Later in the bottom of the third inning, Spencer Stinchcomb and Ethan Watkins both reached safely to put two runners on. Stinchcomb next scored, followed by a sacrifice fly from Caden Lesnau that scored Watkins to push the McAlester lead to 3-0 after three innings.
The Buffs defense stayed strong holding up its end of the bargain, with Gannon Mullins striking out six in those first three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Seth Sam used a high-flying ball to the left field warning track for a triple to put himself in scoring position. He wouldn’t stay there long as Gunner Hodgell used a well-placed bunt for the RBI single.
And it would be Hodgell scoring the final run of the inning, using a passed ball opportunity to take home plate for the 5-0 lead.
Parker Dusenberry took over on the mound, striking out one as he and the Buffs defense quickly retired the Broken Bow bats in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the inning, the Buffs’ patience at the plate paid off — drawing three straight walks to load up the bags. Sam would later take to the batters box, and held strong on a full count to take a walk and give McAlester another run.
Broken Bow answered in the top of the seventh with two runs, but Gillespie — now on the mound — caught the final batter swinging with a heated pitch to close the game.
Sam, Lesnau, and Hodgell helped lead the Buffs’ bats, combing for three RBIs. Mullins, Dusenberry, and Gillespie combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will have a district double-header at Midwest City, with first pitch of the opening game scheduled for 4 p.m.
