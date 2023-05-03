TULSA — The Buffs fought to the finish.
McAlester faced off against Bishop Kelley in the third game of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A baseball regional at Bishop Kelley on Wednesday, where the Buffs battled but fell 7-3.
The Comets got on the board early, scoring four runs in the first three innings. But the Buff responded in the bottom of the third.
Gunner Hodgell and Spencer Stinchcomb were both walked to lead off the side, and Seth Sam was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Hodgell saw his opportunity on a passed ball, sliding safely across home plate for a score. A balk on the pitcher then plated another run, trimming the deficit to 4-2 after three innings.
Bishop Kelley added three more runs in the top of the fourth to create some space, but the Buffs weren't out of the battle yet.
Max Harmon led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, followed by Hodgell with a single to put runners in the corners. Stinchcomb then hit a hard ground ball toward the shortstop, scoring another run for McAlester.
The Buffs fought to the end, but the Comets would find a way to hold them off and seal the win.
Stinchcomb led the Buffs with an RBI, going 1-2 in the game. Harmon closed out the game, striking out one in his mound appearance.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will face the Comets once more at 11 a.m. Thursday. If McAlester wins, they'll force a winner-takes-all Game 3 for a spot at the state tournament.
TULSA — When the Buffs got hot, they never let up.
McAlester faced off against Coweta in the opening game of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A baseball regional at Bishop Kelley on Wednesday, where the Buffs lit it up at the scoreboard for a 9-3 win over the Tigers.
After a defensive start to the ballgame that left both teams scoreless through the first two innings, Coweta broke the ice with a home run over the right field for the 1-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the third, the Buffs answered as Spencer Stinchcomb led off with a single and was later scored with a sacrifice fly from Caden Lesnau to tie the game at 1-1.
Coweta added a pair of runs in the next two times at bat, gaining back the lead to 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Stinchcomb led off with a single and Ethan Watkins was hit by a pitch, putting two on the bags. Seth Sam followed with a well-placed soft bunt, and Stinchcomb took advantage to score. Lesnau followed with another sacrifice fly to right, scoring Watkins to tie up the game.
Ethan Gillespie next took to the plate, and smacked a ground ball into left for an RBI — putting McAlester in the 4-3 lead after five innings.
On the defensive side, Sam put in work on the mound. He struck out two as McAlester left a runner stranded and got back to the bats at the bottom of the sixth inning.
After filling up the bags with runners, Lesnau hit a high-flying double to left — scoring two runs and extending the Buffalo lead. Gillespie returned to the plate and swung for the fences, sending a rocket to the moon over the left field wall for a three-run dinger.
With only three outs away, Sam finished up the job on the mound — earning three strikeouts to seal away the win for the Buffs.
Gillespie and Lesnau led the way at the plate with four RBIs each, followed by Sam with an RBI. Sam threw a complete game on the bump, striking out nine in the win.
McAlester advanced to the second day of play with the win.
Here is the complete regional tournament bracket:
WEDNESDAY
G1: McAlester 9, Coweta 3
G2: Bishop Kelley 4, Coweta 1
G3: Bishop Kelley 7, McAlester 3
THURSDAY
G4: Bishop Kelley vs. McAlester, 11 a.m. (If BK wins, Comets to state)
G5: If necessary
