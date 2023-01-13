The pendulum of momentum kept swinging.
McAlester hosted Durant inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Friday night, where the Buffs fell 79-53 after a second-half surge by the Lions.
Durant jumped into an early 5-0 lead to start the game, but a bucket from Garrett Pickett put McAlester on the board. Cole Allen later added a swishing shot and an arcing three, with Pickett and Malachi Wrice added scores of their own with the two teams trading buckets down the stretch and tying up the game.
Evan Black nabbed a jumper, followed by another triple from Allen and foul shots for Price to give McAlester an 18-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
Allen started the next period with another pair of threes, with Wrice adding a jumper to vault McAlester further into the lead. But Durant rattled off a 7-0 run in response, taking a narrow one-point lead.
Wrice added another two points, but the Lions went on another 7-0 run. McAlester answered with a triple from DaVantrae McKendrick and free throws from Lewis Woodmore and Jake Forehand to cut into the deficit and take a 42-37 Durant lead into the locker room break.
Eli Chatman got the opening score of the half for the Buffs, with Pickett later adding free throws. But a Durant scoring run ballooned the lead for Lions to 11 points, forcing a McAlester timeout with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
Kayden Harris nabbed a cleanup bucket on the other side, but Durant responded with a 14-0 run to take a 66-43 lead heading into the final period.
The Buffs kept working away at the deficit in the fourth quarter, with Black getting a score followed by Wrice and Allen both with thunderous two-handed slams. But the Lions had an answer, and held off the Buffs to take the win.
Allen led the way for the Buffs with 16 points, followed by Wrice with 11 points, Pickett with seven points, and Black with six points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will hit the road once again to battle off against Ada on Tuesday before traveling to compete against the field at the Carl Albert Tournament in Midwests City starting on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.