The Buffs weren’t going down without a fight.
McAlester hosted Glenpool Tuesday at Mike Deak Field in the second game of the district series, where the Buffs battled but fell 8-5.
The Warriors loaded up the bases to start the game, but Caden Lesnau earned a strikeout on the mound to move momentum toward the Buffs.
A ground ball in the next at bat was quickly scooped up by catcher Ethan Gillespie, stepping on home plate and throwing down to Brayden Phillips at first for the double play to end the threat.
In the top of the second and fourth innings, the Warriors scored a combined four runs to put themselves into the lead.
But that lead soon evaporated in the bottom of the sixth.
Seth Sam led off the inning by sending a moon ball over the left field wall to put the Buffs on the board. Lesnau next hit a single followed by a double by Gillespie, scoring Lesnau and cutting the deficit in half.
Gunner Hodgell later hit an RBI double to score Gillespie, and Spencer Stinchcomb followed with an RBI single as McAlester used the massive offensive onslaught to take the 5-4 lead heading into the final inning of play.
In the top of the seventh, Glenpool took back the lead with a three-run inning. Although the Buffs battled to the end, it’d be the Warriors sealing away the win.
Sam, Gillespie, Hodgell, and Stinchcomb combined for five RBIs on the day, while Lesnau led the charge on the mound with four strikeouts.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will travel Thursday to Tahlequah to face the Tigers at 5 p.m. before returning home for back-to-back home contests on Friday and Saturday — with first pitch for both games set for 1 p.m.
