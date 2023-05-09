The Buffs are making waves and earning postseason honors.
McAlester baseball raked in the awards with many players being named to the list of District 5A-3 All District honors for their efforts during the 2023 spring season.
Eight players were named to postseason distinction, highlighted by senior catcher Ethan Gillespie being named as the Player of the Year for District 5A-3.
First team members included senior Seth Sam for his season on the mound and junior Caden Lesnau at shortstop.
Five more Buffs were given honorable mention status with junior Brayden Phillips at first base, juniors Ganon Mullins and Ethan Watkins both for their performances on the mound, sophomore Gunner Hodgell in the outfield, and sophomore Spencer Stinchcomb at second base.
McAlester baseball finished its 2023 season with a record of 16-22 and a regional tournament finals appearance.
Here is the complete District 5A-3 All District team and honors:
Player of the Year: Ethan Gillespie McAlester
Pitcher of the Year: Hayden Lance Sapulpa
Pitchers
1) Denim Sands, Glenpool
2) Seth Sam, McAlester
3) Ty Armour, Bishop Kelley
4) Maddox Tully, Shawnee
5) Kamden Thompson, Bishop Kelley
Catchers
1) Spence Perry, Bishop Kelley
2) Creed Muirhead, Shawnee
1B
1) Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
2) Malachi Wilson, Sapulpa
2B
1) Zane Wilson, Shawnee
2) Jack Blevins, Sapulpa
3B
1) Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley
2) Matthew Manners, Durant
3) Bo Gilbert, Glenpool
SS
1) Caden Lesnau, McAlester
2) Garrett Richards, Sapulpa
3) Tanner McMurray, Bishop Kelley
4) Oscar Murillo, Rogers
OF
1) Grayson Smith, Bishop Kelley
2) Bryan Williams JR, Midwest City
3) Beau Hayles, Glenpool
4) Daxton Clark, Shawnee
5) Caiden Widdoes, Sapulpa
DH
1) Brant Nave, Shawnee
2) Nick Modovsky, Bishop Kelley
3) Brayden Nelson, Glenpool
Utility
1) Aiden Barry, Glenpool
2) Stephen Lewellyn, Midwest City
3) Joe Young, Sapulpa
4) Elijah McClure, Durant
5) Easton O’Dell, Shawnee
Honorable Mention
Sapulpa: Josh Hobbs (P/OF), Jacob Holt (P), Garrett Mason (P)
Bishop Kelley: Austin Martin (IF), Mason Gooding (P), Joseph McKean (P)
McAlester: Ganon Mullins (P), Brayden Phillips (1B), Ethan Watkins (P), Gunner Hodgell (OF), Spencer Stinchcomb (IF)
Shawnee: Christien Taylor (P), Ren Carter (P), Raygan Kuhlman (IF)
Midwest City: Devin Sissons (3B), Kenny Colston (P), Kevin Nelson (C)
Glenpool: Braden Cook (P), Brandon Brown, Easton Coleman, Zack Treat, Brad Stewart, Connor Leach
Durant: Cole Robbins (SS/P), Ryder Jones (OF), Jared Avalos (OF)
Rogers: Victor Murillo (IF), Pablo Torres (P)
